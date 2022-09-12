Bryan Adams Returns to Las Vegas' Encore Theater with Six-Show Run

Beginning Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, GRAMMY Award-winning rock legend Bryan Adams will make his return to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas for a six-show run of his So Happy It Hurts Tour. Following his sold-out venue debut in 2021, Adams will once again wow audiences with his effortless stage presence and incredible vocals.

Tickets for all performances will go on sale to the public on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 at 10 a.m. PDT.

Known around the world for his signature brand of feel-good rock and roll, Adams is an icon of epic proportions who has been touring the world for nearly four decades. Released on March 11, 2022, Adams' latest studio album, So Happy It Hurts, found Adams at a new home, BMG.

With this new recording label, Adams went into his The Warehouse Studio and laid down some of his greatest tracks in years, including "So Happy It Hurts," which reached Top 10 in Canada and the UK, as well as popular tracks "Never Gonna Rain," "You Lift Me Up," and "These Are The Moments That Make Up My Life."

Adams' music has achieved No. 1 status in over 40 countries, and has garnered three Academy Award and five Golden Globe nominations, a GRAMMY Award, and multiple American Music Awards and ASCAP Film and Television Music Awards. Adams is also a Companion of the Order of Canada and is a Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee.

The Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas is a world-class entertainment venue that is home to legendary resident headliners, comedic icons and one-of-a-kind concert events. At 1,480 seats, Encore Theater provides an intimate opportunity for guests to experience top talent in an incomparable setting. Encore Theater's roster of impressive performers is a reflection of the successful partnership between Wynn Las Vegas and AEG Presents Las Vegas.

In 2021, Encore Theater was named one of Billboard's top five grossing venues in the world under 5,000 capacity, rising to No. 4 from its prior No. 10 spot in 2019, and remained the No. 1 top grossing theater under 3,000 capacity in the world. The theater has hosted performances by music icons like Lionel Richie, Robbie Williams, Brad Paisley and Bryan Adams as well as all-star comedic acts like Sebastian Maniscalco, Jo Koy, Ali Wong and Jim Gaffigan among others.

Wynn Resorts is the recipient of more Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Awards than any other independent hotel company in the world and in 2022 was once again honored on FORTUNE Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies list. Wynn and Encore Las Vegas consist of two luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 spacious hotel rooms, suites and villas.

The resort features approximately 194,000 square feet of casino space, 21 signature dining experiences, 11 bars, two award-winning spas, approximately 513,000 rentable square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 155,000 square feet of retail space as well as two showrooms, two nightclubs, a beach club, and recreation and leisure facilities, including Wynn Golf Club, an 18-hole, 129-acre championship golf course.

Combining the power of the live event with a focus on true artist development, AEG Presents is a world leader in the music and entertainment industries. Operating across four continents, the company has an unparalleled commitment to artistry, creativity, and community.

Its tentpole festivals and multi-day music events - which include the iconic Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival and the legendary New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival alongside British Summer Time at Hyde Park, Stagecoach, Hangout Festival, Electric Forest, and Firefly - continue to set the bar for the live music experience.

AEG Presents promotes global tours for artists such as The Rolling Stones, Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Taylor Swift, Celine Dion, Justin Bieber, Kenny Chesney, Paul McCartney, and Katy Perry, in addition to - through its network of clubs, theatres, arenas, stadiums and renowned partner brands such as Goldenvoice, Messina Touring Group, Concerts West, The Bowery Presents, PromoWest Productions, Marshall Arts, Madison House Presents, and Zero Mile Presents - creating and developing an unmatched infrastructure for artist development and audience reach.

Photo Courtesy of Erik Kabik for Wynn Las Vegas/AEG Presents Las Vegas