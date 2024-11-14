Brad Paisley and More Announced For AEG Presents Las Vegas

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As Las Vegas prepares for the return of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (NFR) season (Dec. 5-14, 2024), AEG Presents Las Vegas has announced a lineup of performances by some of Country music's hottest acts.

With performances taking the stage at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas and Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, the star-studded lineup will make it an unparalleled NFR season. Tickets for all shows are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com and AXS.com.

With Country icons like Brad Paisley and superstar acts like Ryan Bingham and Charley Crockett, beloved trio Midland with Tanya Tucker, and rising star Shaboozey making stops in Las Vegas, there will be a show for every kind of cowboy or cowgirl this NFR season.

The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas:

Midland: Friday, Dec. 6, 2024 - Making their highly-anticipated return for a one-night-only performance of The Get Lucky Tour, Midland will feature hits from their recently released album, Barely Blue, alongside beloved hits. The group will be joined by special guest Tanya Tucker.

Shaboozey: Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024 - The chart-topping and history-making singer-songwriter will take over The Theater stage for the first time during NFR. Performing his beloved hits like “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” the alternative Country star, and six-time Grammy-nominated artist will bring a can't-miss show.

Ryan Bingham and the Texas Gentlemen: Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024 - For one night only, Ryan Bingham and the Texas Gentlemen will make their highly-anticipated return to the venue with a performance where fans can expect to hear beloved favorites like “Sunrise,” “Bread and Water,” along with more hits. Proudly and movingly defying genres like Folk, Blues, Country, and Rock ‘n Roll, the performance creates a sound unlike any other. Special guest Corb Lund will join the performance.

Charley Crockett: Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024 - Also returning to The Theater for one night only, Crockett has a voice that touches the soul and songs that tell compelling stories. Named a “must-see live performer” by Rolling Stone, Crockett's latest album, titled $10 Cowboy, draws inspiration from his days as a young cowboy busking on street corners.

Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas:

Brad Paisley: Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, through Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024 - The global Country star will make his return to Encore Theater for three back-to-back performances of his all-new show, “One Man Six Strings,” following his October performances. Showcasing his beloved acoustic performance style, the one-of-a-kind show promises to be a must-watch in the intimate venue this NFR season.

In addition to this year's powerhouse lineup, AEG Presents has also partnered with Stagecoach for a once-in-a-lifetime fan flyaway promotion, including a three-night hotel stay for a lucky winner to see their choice of two shows and one night of National Finals Rodeo! The prize package includes:

(2) VIP tickets to two shows of choice at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, choosing from the below performances: Midland with Tanya Tucker on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024 Shaboozey on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024 Ryan Bingham and The Texas Gentlemen on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024

(2) tickets to the National Finals Rodeo

3-night stay at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Round-trip airfare for two (valued at up to $1,500)

Fans interested in entering the giveaway can do so here.

For tickets or more information on AEG Presents Las Vegas-powered performances this NFR season, visit The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas and Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas.

