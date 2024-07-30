Blues-Rock Virtuoso Samantha Fish Added to EXPERIENCE HENDRIX Lineup

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Smith Center has announced the addition of master blues-rock guitarist Samantha Fish to the lineup for Experience Hendrix presented by Danny Zelisko Presents, set to hit the stage at Reynolds Hall on September 27.

Fish, who was inspired as a youngster by the music of Bonnie Raitt and Stevie Ray Vaughan, has gone on to release seven successful solo studio albums, along with collaborations with artists such as Devon Allman, Dion and Jesse Dayton.

Fish won the 2012 Blues Music Award for Best New Artist and the 2018 Blues Music Award for Contemporary Blues Female Artist of the Year, and she was the readers' pick for Female Blues Artist of the Year in 2018.

Fish joins a stacked lineup of guitarists set to perform at The Smith Center, including popular blues-rocker Kenny Wayne Shepherd; Ozzy Osbourne's longtime guitarist Zakk Wylde; jazz-rock Grammy winner Eric Johnson; blues legend Taj Mahal; Noah Hunt; Chuck Campbell and Calvin Cooke of The Slide Brothers; Stanley Jordan; Mato Nanji of Indigenous; Dylan Triplett; Ayron Jones; and Henri Brown. Artists are subject to change.

Experience Hendrix evokes an era when artists treated each performance as a unique interaction with audiences. Jimi Hendrix called it his “Electric Church,” and the Experience Hendrix tour fully embraces that approach, presenting opportunities for unique collaborations between the participating artists as they perform signature songs from Hendrix's massively influential catalog.

During his short but dazzling life, Hendrix cemented his legacy as one of the greatest guitarists in rock 'n' roll history, releasing a trio of revered studio albums – Are You Experienced? (1967), Axis: Bold as Love (1967) and Electric Ladyland (1968) – and earning posthumous induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1992. The lengthy list of revered Hendrix songs includes “Purple Haze,” “Foxy Lady,” “The Wind Cries Mary,” “Fire,” “Little Wing,” “Castles Made of Sand,” “Crosstown Traffic” and “Voodoo Child (Slight Return).”

“Jimi Hendrix was arguably the greatest instrumentalist in the history of rock music,” reads the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's official bio. “Hendrix expanded the range and vocabulary of the electric guitar into areas no musician had ever ventured before. His boundless drive, technical ability and creative application of such effects as wah-wah and distortion forever transformed the sound of rock and roll.”

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit TheSmithCenter.com or call 702-749-2000. Box Office phone hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Please note that The Smith Center Box Office is open two hours prior to each performance.

