BWW Feature: BARD AT THE BAR DIGITALLY PRESENTS HAMLET ONLINE ON SEPT. 13

Yes, something IS rotten in the state of Denmark.

Yes, something IS rotten in the state of Denmark.

Following on the heels of their first virtual success, Las Vegas' own homegrown Shakespeare group, Bard at the Bar, will be presenting the melancholy Dane in Hamlet online on Facebook Live on Sept. 13.

Bard at the Bar is presenting its second production of this digital season, Hamlet. Following his father's sudden death, Prince Hamlet grieves while his uncle Claudius ascends to Denmark's throne. Adding insult to injury, Claudius has also married Hamlet's mother, the newly widowed Queen Gertrude. Things take a drastic turn when Hamlet is visited by the ghost of his deceased father, who claims that his death was no accident, thus sending young Hamlet on a vengeance path. However, revenge has its price, and soon Hamlet is fighting not only for his father's honor but his own sanity.

Cast members include:

GHOST/PLAYER KING: Keech Bannon

ROSENCRANTZ: Sean Clarke

GUILDENSTERN: Matt Sjafroeddin

HORATIA: Fleur Frascella

CLAUDIUS: Aaron O'Rourke

LAERTES: Jacob Noble

POLONIUS: Greg Korin

HAMLET: Myles Lee

GERTRUDE: Christina Gardiner

OPHELIA: Lauren Tauber

GRAVEDIGGER/PLAYER QUEEN: Julianna Renee Martin

PALLBEARERS: Joseph Chrobak, David Billett

There are few surprises in store (including one big one) during the show. Click here on Sunday, Sept. 13, at 5 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. ET. Follow Bard At The Bar, a subsidiary group of the Shakespeare Institute of Nevada, Facebook page to get your Shakespeare fix.

Shows View More Las Vegas Stories Related Articles