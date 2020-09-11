BWW Feature: BARD AT THE BAR DIGITALLY PRESENTS HAMLET ONLINE ON SEPT. 13
Yes, something IS rotten in the state of Denmark.
Yes, something IS rotten in the state of Denmark.
Following on the heels of their first virtual success, Las Vegas' own homegrown Shakespeare group, Bard at the Bar, will be presenting the melancholy Dane in Hamlet online on Facebook Live on Sept. 13.
Bard at the Bar is presenting its second production of this digital season, Hamlet. Following his father's sudden death, Prince Hamlet grieves while his uncle Claudius ascends to Denmark's throne. Adding insult to injury, Claudius has also married Hamlet's mother, the newly widowed Queen Gertrude. Things take a drastic turn when Hamlet is visited by the ghost of his deceased father, who claims that his death was no accident, thus sending young Hamlet on a vengeance path. However, revenge has its price, and soon Hamlet is fighting not only for his father's honor but his own sanity.
Cast members include:
GHOST/PLAYER KING: Keech Bannon
ROSENCRANTZ: Sean Clarke
GUILDENSTERN: Matt Sjafroeddin
HORATIA: Fleur Frascella
CLAUDIUS: Aaron O'Rourke
LAERTES: Jacob Noble
POLONIUS: Greg Korin
HAMLET: Myles Lee
GERTRUDE: Christina Gardiner
OPHELIA: Lauren Tauber
GRAVEDIGGER/PLAYER QUEEN: Julianna Renee Martin
PALLBEARERS: Joseph Chrobak, David Billett
There are few surprises in store (including one big one) during the show. Click here on Sunday, Sept. 13, at 5 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. ET. Follow Bard At The Bar, a subsidiary group of the Shakespeare Institute of Nevada, Facebook page to get your Shakespeare fix.
From This Author Debbie Hall
- BWW Feature: JERAVAE INTERNATIONAL Moves to the Music Of The Midwest
- BWW Feature: BALLROOM DANCING COMPETITION RETURNS TO ARTHUR MURRAY DANCE STUDIOS ONLINE
- BWW Feature: Bard at the Bar is going digital with its world-premiere production of Caesar and Cleopatra online Aug. 23
- BWW Feature: DAM SHORT FILM FESTIVAL Now Accepting Short Film Submissions For 17th Annual Event