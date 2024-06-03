Photos: Inside Carrie Underwood's 50th Performance of 'REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



8-time GRAMMY® Award winner, country music superstar, and Resorts World Theatre’s first-ever resident headliner, Carrie Underwood, gave her 50th performance of her critically acclaimed headlining production, REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency, on Saturday, June 1, 2024, at Resorts World Las Vegas. Since first taking the stage in December 2021, Underwood has garnered rave reviews from nearly 200,000 fans during performances of her iconic hits.

Performing 20 of her iconic hits, including nine No. 1 songs such as “Jesus Take the Wheel,” “All-American Girl,” and “Before He Cheats,” the country megastar has been a must-watch residency for nearly three years, continuously topping the Las Vegas residency charts. Exclusively designed for the state-of-the-art venue, Underwood’s REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency continues to be a can’t-miss show in Las Vegas, garnering continued fandom and selling out runs since its premiere. Throughout Saturday’s performance, Underwood dazzled in her custom looks before receiving booming applause during her finale performance of “Something in the Water.”

Upcoming 2024 show dates on sale now include:

August 2024: 14, 16, 17, 21, 23, 24

October 2024: 16, 18, 19, 23, 25, 26

To purchase tickets, visit HERE.

Take a look at the photos below!

Photo Credit: Jeff Johnson

