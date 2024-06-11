Contest: Win Two Tickets To THE GREAT GATSBY on Broadway

Enter the contest to win two tickets to the show, a signed Playbill, and a merch prize pack!
Dreaming of a night out on Broadway? Here’s your chance! Enter now to win a grand prize that includes:
Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to experience the magic of The Great Gatsby live on stage. Enter today!
The party's roaring on Broadway! Starring Jeremy Jordan as Jay Gatsby and Eva Noblezada as Daisy Buchanan, THE GREAT GATSBY is a “great, big Broadway extravaganza that explodes with life and energy” (Entertainment Weekly).
Directed by Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), this story of extravagance and longing features choreography by Dominique Kelley (So You Think You Can Dance), a book by Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones) and a jazz- and pop-influenced original score by Jason Howland (Little Women) and Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square).
