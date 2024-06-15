Video: Meet the Tony-Nominated Designers of 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



What makes a great Broadway musical? The 2024 Tony nominees for Best Sound Design, Best Scenic Design, Best Lighting Design, and Best Costume Design have some idea!

Watch as we chat with: Tatiana Kahvegian and Brett J. Banakis (The Outsiders), Dede Ayite (Hell's Kitchen, Appropriate, Jaja's African Hair Briading), Brandon Stirling Baker (Illinoise), Stefania Bulbarella (Jaja's African Hair Braiding), Isabella Byrd (An Enemy of the People, Cabaret), Enver Chandrashaker (Stereophonic), dots (Appropriate, An Enemy of the People), David Korins (Here Lies Love), Peter Nigrini (Hell's Kitchen, Lempicka), Will Pickens (Appropriate), Ryan Rumery (Stereophonic), Tom Scutt (Cabaret), Cody Spencer (Here Lies Love, The Outsiders), and David Zinn (Jaja's African Braiding, Stereophonic, An Enemy of the People).

The 77th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 16, 2024.