Video: Meet the Tony-Nominated Creatives of 2024

What makes a great Broadway musical? The 2024 Tony nominees for Best Book, Best Score, and Best Orchestrations have some idea!

Watch as we chat with: Will Butler (Stereophonic), Timo Andres (Illinoise), Bekah Brunstetter (The Notebook), Justin Craig (Stereophonic), Kristoffer Diaz (Hell's Kitchen), Rick Elice (Water for Elephants), Adam Guettel (Days of Wine and Roses), Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance (The Outsiders), Justin Levine (The Outsiders), Matt Hinkley (The Outsiders), Adam Rapp (The Outsiders), and Shaina Taub (Suffs).

The 77th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 16, 2024.