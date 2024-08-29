BODYTRAFFIC Brings the Unique Art of Movement to the UNLV Performing Arts Center's 48th Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The UNLV Performing Arts Center (UNLV PAC) is kicking off it's 48th season with a truly moving group — BODYTRAFFIC — performing Saturday, Sept. 28 at 7:30 p.m. at the Artemus W. Ham Concert Hall. Led by Artistic Director Tina Finkelman Berkett, BODYTRAFFIC has conquered the contemporary dance world with its stunning performers, technical mastery, and commitment to the most challenging repertoire.

BODYTRAFFIC, based in Los Angeles, uses the creative spirit of the city as a backdrop for delivering performances that inspire a love of dance in audiences around the globe. BODYTRAFFIC works to make dance accessible to everyone, nationally and internationally, regardless of their circumstances. Their mantra — without movement, nothing changes — compels them to dance and explore the possibilities of dance beyond an art form.

BODYTRAFFIC is also connected to Las Vegas through board president, Gillian Wynn. Born in Vegas and raised in both Vegas, and Sun Valley, Idaho, Wynn grew up in the hospitality industry and worked in both areas of high-end design and VIP customer service. After graduating cum laude with an art history degree from Yale, she worked in the entertainment and music industry before starting her family and partnered in several businesses, ranging from biodegradable plastics to music consulting and supervision. In addition to raising her four children, Wynn is an active philanthropist. Moreover, BODYTRAFFIC's technical director, Michael Jarett, is associate professor and designer for UNLV's dance department.

BODYTRAFFIC is not one driven by a single choreographic voice. They commission renowned choreographers, including Kyle Abraham, Ohad Naharin, Hofesh Shechter, Victor Quijada, Arthur Pita, Fernando Magadan, and Micaela Taylor, cultivating opportunities for artists to fully embody their creative practice and conceive new, contemporary pieces.

The company entered the international scene in 2015 when the Obama administration selected BODYTRAFFIC as its cultural ambassadors to Israel and Jordan through DanceMotion USA, a program of the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs and the US State Department. This opportunity expanded and deepened the company's commitment to cross-cultural exchange while simultaneously honing BODYTRAFFIC artists' abilities to create safe spaces for creativity and cultural exchange worldwide.

BODYTRAFFIC inspires and uplifts their community and beyond through its education and outreach programs. Focusing on supporting dancers of all ages, they provide programs ranging from youth-focused intensive training and master classes to professional development for established artists that encourage their growth by nurturing their unique identities. Every year, they mentor more than 500 students from diverse backgrounds. BODYTRAFFIC will present a masterclass for UNLV dance students during their time in Las Vegas.

The performance is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. in the Artemus W. Ham Concert Hall. Single tickets are priced at $20 – $60 (discounts available) and are on sale now. Season ticket packages for all eight performances of the 48th season lineup is also available until September 28 and may be purchased by telephone at 702-895-ARTS (2787), online at pac.unlv.edu or at the UNLV PAC box office from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.

When purchasing a ticket or subscription package, consider making a donation to UNLV PAC to provide local students the opportunity to work with all the outstanding artists.

About UNLV Performing Arts Center

The UNLV Performing Arts Center is the original home for the arts in Southern Nevada; it opened in 1976 and celebrates its 48th season in 2024/25. A self-sustaining unit of UNLV, the PAC operates like many other arts organizations: costs for shows we produce, some facilities improvements, and other projects we undertake come from ticket sales, rentals, and donations. It hosts a variety of performances and events and is home to self-produced events plus productions of the Nevada Conservatory Theatre, UNLV School of Music, UNLV Dance, the Las Vegas Men's Chorus, among many other community arts presenters, and various Clark County School District fine arts festivals and concerts. For further information, visit pac.unlv.edu.

