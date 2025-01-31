BACKSTAGE: CIRQUE DU SOLEIL IN LAS VEGAS to Open at The Neon Museum

Cirque du Soleil and The Neon Museum are joining forces to debut a stunning and first-of-its-kind new exhibition, “Stories from Backstage: Cirque du Soleil in Las Vegas.” In line with The Neon Museum’s expanded mission to celebrate all aspects of the city’s unique spirit, this marks the first time Cirque du Soleil has collaborated with a museum on an exhibition honoring more than three decades of history in the entertainment capital of the world. “Stories from Backstage” will run from Feb. 10 – May 1, 2025 inside City Hall’s Grand Gallery in downtown Las Vegas.



The exhibition will include iconic costumes, 3D-printed fabrics, measurement sheets, makeup designs and more from the five current Cirque du Soleil Las Vegas shows including Mystère, ”O,” Mad Apple, KÀ, Michael Jackson ONE.

The iconic “Red Bird” costume from Mystère

The “Moonhead” headpiece from “O”

Acrobatic shoes used in the “Wheel of Death” act from Mad Apple

Makeup designs for Michael Jackson ONE



“This landmark exhibition — the first of its kind — marks a significant milestone for The Neon Museum, reflecting our expanded mission to illuminate the cultural essence of Las Vegas by preserving and sharing the iconic signs, stories and creative spirit that define our city’s past, present and future,” said Aaron Berger, executive director of The Neon Museum. “Cirque du Soleil is synonymous with Las Vegas. After viewing this exhibition, guests will gain a completely new perspective of the artists and artistry through performers’ stories, up-close views of the costumes and makeup that dazzle from afar — revealing the magic that makes Cirque in Las Vegas the destination entertainment experience it has been for over 30 years.”



“Stories from Backstage: Cirque du Soleil in Las Vegas” pulls back the curtain on one of the most iconic entertainment brands in the world, offering a rare glimpse into the artistry, innovation and dedication that bring its productions to life. Guests will discover how athletes transform into artists, performers embody characters, and cutting-edge technology shapes costume evolution. From fabrics and feathers to masks and mannequins, this exhibition unveils the backstage secrets and craftsmanship of the people who have made Cirque’s Las Vegas shows unforgettable since its arrival to the city in the 1990s.



“Preserving the meaningful history and honoring our legacy has always been part of our mission in addition to ‘wowing’ millions of guests from around the world across five stages in Las Vegas. We are so excited to partner with The Neon Museum this year as it perfectly aligns with our primary goal of providing immersive entertainment in Las Vegas and beyond,” said Mike Newquist, president of resident and affiliate shows divisions for Cirque du Soleil.



Sarah Hulme, the exhibition’s chief curator and deputy director of The Neon Museum, said, “Whether you have seen a Cirque du Soleil show or not, this interactive exhibition will leave you in awe at the skills of the backstage teams in creating these productions from the making of the costumes, head pieces, and wigs to the training and coaching of the athletes and artists, with insights from the people you never get to see as they reveal the secrets of their trade! Las Vegas is the ideal location in which to have a hub of 5 Cirque du Soleil shows that have been an integral part of the city’s entertainment offering due to the ever-changing and demanding audience it attracts. Conversely, the city provides both community and opportunities for performers and artists to grow and settle with their families.”



The exhibition will be a cornerstone program of The Neon Museum’s Duck Duck Shed, a four-day exploration into Las Vegas’ architecture, design and culture taking place April 24-27, 2025. Duck Duck Shed provides a cultural perspective of Las Vegas with behind-the-scenes tours, exclusive programs and thought-provoking discussions.



Located in downtown Las Vegas, The Neon Museum is guided by core values that foster a sense of belonging, promote scholarship through meaningful collaborations, deliver engaging experiences that capture the city’s unique spirit. The Museum’s signature event series, Duck Duck Shed, is presented by the Commission for the Las Vegas Centennial and offers a look into the deep history of Las Vegas’ architecture, design and culture. More information on the event will be announced soon.

