AN EVENING WITH WHITNEY: THE WHITNEY HOUSTON HOLOGRAM CONCERT to Make North American Debut This Fall

An Evening with Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Concert, the brand new, highly anticipated show coming to the Strip this fall, will make its boundary-breaking North American debut with an extended residency at Harrah's Las Vegas beginning Oct. 26, 2021. The innovative hologram production features Whitney Houston's impeccable voice backed by a live band, singers and dancers performing her iconic songs to honor her legacy. Guests can expect original, never-before-released live vocal tracks from the six time, Grammy Award-winning star woven throughout the show. Tickets, on sale now, start at $49 (plus applicable tax and fees) and can be purchased at WhitneyVegas.com, Ticketmaster.com or by phone at 702.777.2782.

Audience members will be immersed into an intimate evening while being surrounded by state-of-the-art technology. The show was written by and features creative direction by internationally known creator Mark 'Swany' Swanhart whose credits include NBC's Little Big Shots, NBC's Bring the Funny, CBS' The World's Best, ITV's Britain's Got Talent and is currently producing America's Next Big Deal for NBCUniversal and Gold Over America, the Simone Biles tour. The production was musically directed by Keith Harris, one of pop culture's most influential creatives. Harris' vision underscores his remarkable musical expertise, resulting in the most authentic Whitney Houston concert showgoers can experience. AN EVENING WITH WHITNEY is directed by award-winning choreographer Fatima Robinson who was named one of Entertainment Weekly's "100 Most Creative People in Entertainment," and known for her work choreographing large-scale events including Super Bowl halftime, Grammy, and Oscars award show performances as well as directing multiple award-winning music videos.

Acclaimed as a "breathtakingly convincing hologram of the late, great American superstar," (Telegraph UK), the holographic spectacle takes showgoers through the musical journey of one of the world's most celebrated entertainers as Houston virtually performs her chart-smashing hits including "I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)," "I Will Always Love You," "The Greatest Love of All Time" and many more.

Starting Tuesday, Oct. 26, An Evening with Whitney will perform Tuesday through Sunday at 6 p.m. inside the Harrah's Showroom at Harrah's Las Vegas and at 8 p.m. on select performance days, with no shows on Monday. For tickets and more information, visit WhitneyVegas.com.