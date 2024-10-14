ABANDON Returns For Halloween Season At Vegas Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following two successful runs and overwhelming demand, Vegas Theatre Company (VTC) and Las Vegas Horror Show, LLC has announced the return of the cult hit theatrical production ABANDON just in time for Halloween.

This award-winning production of ABANDON pushes the boundaries of live theater while taking audiences on a terrifying journey through the life and writings of the Marquis de Sade during his years spent imprisoned in an asylum.

Delivered in rapid-fire, wordless vignettes and enhanced by an original, killer soundtrack and terrifying visual effects, ABANDON is a truly unique theatrical experience where psychological terror, grotesque beauty, and edgy kink collide to create a horror production like no other. Though not a traditional haunted house, ABANDON was named one of the top haunts in Las Vegas by Haunts.com and is an experience that will haunt audiences long after the final curtain falls.

ABANDON builds on director Jana Wimer's incredibly successful production of Urban Death, which has been performed to sold-out crowds and rave reviews in Los Angeles, New York, Edinburgh, and Cape Town. The ABANDON creative team also features Hollywood composer Joseph Bishara, best known for The Conjuring and Insidious franchises, as well as renowned sound designer Katie Haliday, who won an Emmy Award for Stranger Things.

“We're ecstatic to bring ABANDON back to Las Vegas this fall,” said ABANDON Director Jana Wimer. “The Las Vegas community showed so much support during the show's first two runs, proving there is truly a place in the local arts scene for distinctive, imaginative, and boundary-pushing productions like ABANDON. It's an honor to work alongside Vegas Theatre Company, who continues to produce and champion original theater productions in Las Vegas.”

“At VTC, the most exhilarating aspect of our programming lies in crafting original works,” said Vegas Theatre Company Executive Artistic Director, Daz Weller. “There's a unique thrill in creating something fresh and witnessing an eager audience embrace it. Bringing back ABANDON due to audience demand is a brilliant affirmation of our creative journey.” Playing in tandem with the VTC production of The House on Watch Hill, ABANDON features a fun mix of evening and late-night performances with a speakeasy vibe--the perfect Halloween date night.



ABANDON performance dates include:

Thursday, October 17 @ 7 p.m.

Friday, October 18 @ 10 p.m.

Saturday, October 19 @ 10 p.m.

Sunday, October 20 @ 8 p.m.

Thursday, October 24 @ 7 p.m.

Friday, October 25 @ 10 p.m.

Saturday, October 26 @ 10 p.m.

Sunday, October 27 @ 8 p.m.

Monday, October 28 @ 7 p.m.

Wednesday, October 30 @ 10 p.m.

Thursday, October 31 @ 10 p.m.

Saturday, November 2 @ 10 p.m.

Sunday, November 3 @ 8 p.m.



Tickets are $40 general admission and $60 VIP, which includes a complimentary alcoholic beverage, front-row seating, and a discount on show merchandise. All ABANDON performances to be held at the renowned Vegas Theatre Company at 1025 S. 1st St. #110, Las Vegas, NV 89101, in the Las Vegas Arts District in Downtown Las Vegas. Guests must be 18 years or older.



For more information on ABANDON, please visit please visit theatre.vegas or abandonvegas.com. To purchase tickets for ABANDON, please visit theatre.vegas/abandon.

