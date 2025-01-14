News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Kansas City Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!

By: Jan. 14, 2025
Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Kansas City Awards Image
Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Kansas City Awards! 

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Kansas City Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Amanda Snead - IN THE HEIGHTS - Springfield Little Theatre

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Jerry Jay Cranford/Christina Burton - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - New Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Patricia Berning - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Theatre in the Park

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Francie Kapono-Kuzila - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Padgett Productions

Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)
Amanda Snead - IN THE HEIGHTS - Springfield Little Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)
Nick Padgett & Katie Gilchrist - STRANGER SINGS! - Padgett Productions

Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)
Stan Cole - RABBIT HOLE - Summit Theatre Group

Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)
Katie Gilchrist - MISERY - Padgett Productions

Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)
IN THE HEIGHTS - Springfield Little Theatre

Best Ensemble (Professional)
NEWSIES - New Theatre Restaurant

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Justin Dudzik - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Theatre in the Park

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Zan de Spelder - STRANGER SINGS! - Padgett Productions

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)
Erin Buffum - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Gladstone Theatre in the Park

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)
Anthony Edwards - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - KC Rep

Best Musical (Non-Professional)
IN THE HEIGHTS - Springfield Little Theatre

Best Musical (Professional)
LEGALLY BLONDE - Great Plains Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Tyler Simpson - IN THE HEIGHTS - Springfield Little Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Melissa Webel - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Maples Repertory Theatre

Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Evelyn Reese Hale - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - City Theatre of Independence

Best Performer In A Play (Professional)
Kate Milazzo - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Maples Repertory Theatre

Best Play (Non-Professional)
THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - City Theatre of Independence

Best Play (Professional)
THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Maples Repertory Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Chuck Rogers - IN THE HEIGHTS - Springfield Little Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Todd Davison - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Maples Repertory Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Brady Rose - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Theatre in the Park

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Scott Murdock - LUCKY STIFF - Maples Repertory Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Nathan Middleton - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Gladstone Theatre in the Park

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Griffin Cole - LEGALLY BLONDE - Great Plains Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Sarah Montoya - RABBIT HOLE - Summit Theatre Group

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)
Donna Parrone - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Maples Repertory Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)
Theatre in the Park

Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)
The New Theater
 



