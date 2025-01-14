Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Kansas City Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!
Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Kansas City Awards!
The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Amanda Snead - IN THE HEIGHTS - Springfield Little Theatre
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Jerry Jay Cranford/Christina Burton - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - New Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Patricia Berning - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Theatre in the Park
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Francie Kapono-Kuzila - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Padgett Productions
Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)
Amanda Snead - IN THE HEIGHTS - Springfield Little Theatre
Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)
Nick Padgett & Katie Gilchrist - STRANGER SINGS! - Padgett Productions
Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)
Stan Cole - RABBIT HOLE - Summit Theatre Group
Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)
Katie Gilchrist - MISERY - Padgett Productions
Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)
IN THE HEIGHTS - Springfield Little Theatre
Best Ensemble (Professional)
NEWSIES - New Theatre Restaurant
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Justin Dudzik - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Theatre in the Park
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Zan de Spelder - STRANGER SINGS! - Padgett Productions
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)
Erin Buffum - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Gladstone Theatre in the Park
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)
Anthony Edwards - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - KC Rep
Best Musical (Non-Professional)
IN THE HEIGHTS - Springfield Little Theatre
Best Musical (Professional)
LEGALLY BLONDE - Great Plains Theatre
Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Tyler Simpson - IN THE HEIGHTS - Springfield Little Theatre
Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Melissa Webel - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Maples Repertory Theatre
Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Evelyn Reese Hale - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - City Theatre of Independence
Best Performer In A Play (Professional)
Kate Milazzo - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Maples Repertory Theatre
Best Play (Non-Professional)
THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - City Theatre of Independence
Best Play (Professional)
THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Maples Repertory Theatre
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Chuck Rogers - IN THE HEIGHTS - Springfield Little Theatre
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Todd Davison - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Maples Repertory Theatre
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Brady Rose - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Theatre in the Park
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Scott Murdock - LUCKY STIFF - Maples Repertory Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Nathan Middleton - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Gladstone Theatre in the Park
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Griffin Cole - LEGALLY BLONDE - Great Plains Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Sarah Montoya - RABBIT HOLE - Summit Theatre Group
Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)
Donna Parrone - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Maples Repertory Theatre
Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)
Theatre in the Park
Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)
The New Theater
