Tim Scott Assumes New Role At Music Theater Heritage

Music Theater Heritage announces the promotion of Tim Scott to the position of Chief Executive/Artistic Director. In this capacity, Scott will serve as the top executive of the organization and guide the vision and goals for MTH - with continued emphasis on exceptional patron experiences and serving the needs of the Greater Kansas City community.

"The MTH team is fortunate to have Tim's expertise, imagination and vision to take us forward into a new season and a new year!" said George Norton, MTH Board President. "Tim's contributions over the years have helped make MTH the company it is today, and we are excited about the future under his leadership!"

Scott's MTH career began in 2005. In his MTH artistic role, Scott has conceived, developed, and implemented the theater's performance vision exclusively since 2018, and produced and/or directed more than 100 live performances. He has become well-known for innovative and imaginative productions, including: the 2016 critically acclaimed, original production Songs of The Great War, created in collaboration with The National WWI Museum and Memorial, the memorable 2018 production of CATS, as well as last season's rooftop production of Music of the Night. During the last challenging year and a half, Scott was a key member of the team that helped MTH deliver performances; producing 14 live, in-person shows in 2021 and employing nearly 300 artists. Scott has expanded the national profile of MTH by bringing in industry stars like Jeremy Jordan, Sierra Boggess, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, Heather MacCrae, and more. He is a well-known performer in the local arts community, having appeared on professional stages in Kansas City dating back to 2004.