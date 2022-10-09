Review: THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW USHERS IN HALLOWEEN IN KANSAS CITY at The Black Box

It's astounding, time is fleeting, madness takes its toll. . .no it's the opening weekend of Padgett Productions THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW. The cult musical, which has become a Kansas City favorite, has been ushering in the Halloween season for several years. I have been in the audience at least once (most years twice) each season and am glad to report it gets better every year. I don't know if it is the witches and goblins of Halloween or the creative genius of Nick Padgett the Artistic Director that makes it unique each year, but it is the time of year for magic.

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW opened Friday night at The Black Box in the historic West Bottoms of Kansas City, and runs through, yes you guessed it, Halloween. With book, music, and lyrics by Richard O'Brien the show first opened in 1973 in London at the Royal Court Theatre. After 2,960 performances and being moved to several London locations, it closed in September of 1980. In 1973 it won the Evening Standard Theatre Award for Best Musical. In 1974 it made its U.S. debut in Los Angeles with a successful nine-month run.

Two things happened in 1975 to the show. It opened on Broadway at the Belasco Theatre but closed after only three previews and 45 shows. Also, in 1975 it was adapted for the film "THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW", which featured O'Brien as Riff Raff. The film has the longest-running release in film history. In 2016 it was again adapted for the television film, THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW: LET'S DO THE TIME WARP AGAIN.

Padgett directs and produces this cult classic and stars as Dr. Frank "N" Furter, who has been busy building his own man, with brown hair and a tan. Padgett again shows his mastery of the stage with an incredible voice and stage presence. Other than Tim Curry, who played Frank "N" Furter in the original London production and the film, I can't imagine anyone else bringing more life to the role.

Tyler Fromson plays Brad Majors (the part will be played by Alec Bridges on Oct. 14 and 15th), and Lacy Goettling stars as Janet Weiss. Both give marvelous performances as the newly engaged couple who have a flat during a rainstorm and end up as the song says, "Over at the Frankenstein Place". The facial expressions and body movements of Lacy bring her character to new depths, which make her seem nearly real.

Steven Ansel James plays the out-of-this-world butler, Riff Raff and Ray Ettinger star as the humorously raucous narrator, both giving wonderful performances. Jill Smith as Magenta and Chelsea Anglemyer as Columbia give brilliant performances. Smith as Riff Raff's sister, and Anglemyer as Frank's and Eddie's lover. Smith and Anglemyer share the duty of Dance Captains for the production. Cameron Gunter and McCandlys Harrison share the role of Rocky, each performing on different days or times. Gunter played the performance I attended as Rocky, and it was definitely worth the price of admission. Other cast members of THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW include Justin Moss, T. J. Warren, Cori Anne Weber, Elise Campagna, Karen Blackmon, and Kelsey Nicholes. Tim Braselton is the Musical Director and leads a remarkable band including Morgan Rogers, Jerod Rivers, Brooke Kafka, Greg Tugman, Tate Berry, Grant Klinsick, and Mark Johnson.

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW continues at The Black Box through October 31st. Purchase tickets online at www.securerockyhorrorkc.com.

Photos by Jessica Kent-Deterding courtesy of Padgett Productions