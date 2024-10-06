News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: SWEENEY TODD at Music Theater Heritage

Runs through October 27.

By: Oct. 06, 2024
Music Theater Heritage, the professional theater in residence at Crown Center, has released a first look at its production of SWEENEY TODD, the fifth production in MTH's 2024 Season. Check out the photos below!

Directed by Artistic Director Tim Scott, this production brings Stephen Sondheim's critically-acclaimed, Tony Award winning musical to Kansas City.

Considered by many to be his magnum opus, Stephen Sondheim’s Sweeney Todd opened on Broadway in 1979 where it went on to win eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Book, and Best Score. An indisputable masterpiece, this heart-pounding thriller delights and amazes as it tells the tale of an exiled barber’s quest to avenge the wrongs done to him by a corrupt system of justice, told with diabolical humor and extraordinary music.

Sweeney Todd plays 18 performances, October 3 - 27 at Music Theater Heritage. Tickets start at only $39, more information at mthkc.com or by calling the box office at 816.221.6987.

Photo Credit: Cory Weaver (1-5), Tim Scott (6-14)

Bob Wearing and Cast

Bob Wearing and Zachary Ford

Katie Kalahurka and Bryan Davis

Zachary Ford and Andrew Duncan

Brietta Goodman and Wyman Wheeler

Catherine Rae

Katie Kalahurka and Zachary Ford

Katie Kalahurka

Katie Kalahurka

Lauren Braton

Wyman Wheeler and Catherine Rae

Zachary Ford and Katie Kalahurka

Zachary Ford




