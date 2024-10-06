Photos: SWEENEY TODD at Music Theater Heritage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Music Theater Heritage, the professional theater in residence at Crown Center, has released a first look at its production of SWEENEY TODD, the fifth production in MTH's 2024 Season. Check out the photos below!

Directed by Artistic Director Tim Scott, this production brings Stephen Sondheim's critically-acclaimed, Tony Award winning musical to Kansas City.

Considered by many to be his magnum opus, Stephen Sondheim’s Sweeney Todd opened on Broadway in 1979 where it went on to win eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Book, and Best Score. An indisputable masterpiece, this heart-pounding thriller delights and amazes as it tells the tale of an exiled barber’s quest to avenge the wrongs done to him by a corrupt system of justice, told with diabolical humor and extraordinary music.

Sweeney Todd plays 18 performances, October 3 - 27 at Music Theater Heritage. Tickets start at only $39, more information at mthkc.com or by calling the box office at 816.221.6987.

