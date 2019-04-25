Photo Flash: First Look at the Barn Players' Regional Premiere of GRAND HOTEL

The Doctor. The Baron. The Ballerina. The Bookkeeper. The Mobster. The Mistress. The Concierge, the Bellboys, and even the Lady's room attendant... You'll meet them all and more in the Barn Players upcoming regional and local premiere production of the award winning musical, GRAND HOTEL, running April 25th through May 5th, 2019, at The Arts Asylum: 1000 East 9th Street, (between Troost and Harrison Street), Kansas City, MO 64106.

You'll be captivated as 1920s European intrigue and extravagance sweeps across the Barn Players stage with GRAND HOTEL. Luther Davis, Robert Wright and George Forrest, the esteemed Broadway creators of the classic "Kismet," teamed with Maury Yeston of "Titanic" and "Nine" fame to create a modern masterwork that went on to win multiple Tony and Drama Desk Awards.GRAND HOTEL richly contrasts comedy, tragedy, gaudy glitz and realism, as issues of life and death, financial ruin, love, mystery, and murder all converge to enthrall you.

The multi-talented ensemble cast of the Barn Players production of GRAND HOTEL includes: Rachel Adcock, Erica Baruth, Paul Brennan II, Christoph Cording, Brad Dawdy, JC Dresslaer, Graham Fairleigh, Tony Francisco, Raheem Fielder-Bey, Chuck Harper, Sharon Johnson, Brian King, Valerie Knott, Brian Larios, Nathan Le, Kathleen Marx, Ashley McGuire, Mark McNeal, Andrea Hobley, Rob Reeder, Joy Richardson, Matt Runnells, Michael Scahill, Ramsey Self, Nancy Seeman, Ryan Stevens, Miles Wirth, and Daniel Wohlberg. The entire production is under the direction of Kevin Bogan; Musical direction is by Matt Richardson; Choreography is by Valerie Martin; and Assistant Direction is by Korey Childs. All are esteemed veterans of multiple Barn Players productions. Stage Management is by Brenna McConaughey; Rehearsal Accompaniment is by Jonnie Brice; Costuming is by Mary Cait Williams; Set Design is by Frank Gentile; Lighting Design is by Alex Perry; Sound Design is by Sean Lestico; and Properties are by Betsy Sexton.

WHAT: GRAND HOTEL, a Barn Players Presentation. WHEN: Thursday, April 25th through Sunday, May 5th, 2019. Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30pm, Sunday matinees at 2:00pm. WHERE: The Barn Players at The Arts Asylum, 1000 East 9th Street, Kansas City, MO 64106. TICKETS: Adult tickets are $20; Senior (Age 65+) tickets are $18.00; Group tickets of 10 or more are $15 each; Students (with ID) tickets are $15. You may buy tickets online at: thebarnplayers.org, via phone at 913.432.9100, or at the Barn's box office. Cash and credit cards are accepted





Related Articles Shows View More Kansas City Stories

More Hot Stories For You