KCAT Kicks Off Season 20 with THE LEHMAN TRILOGY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Kansas City Actors Theatre will kick off its 2024/2025 20th Anniversary Season of productions with the award-winning The Lehman Trilogy by Stefano Massini, adapted to English by Ben Power. This incredible American epic stars Robert Gibby Brand, Eric Palmquist, and R.H. Wilhoit playing more than 50 different characters over three acts, with direction from KCAT Company Member John Rensenhouse. This production runs from May 22 to June 9 at the City Stage in Union Station. Tickets are on sale now at www.kcactors.org/shows/the-lehman-trilogy/.

The Lehman Trilogy tells the decade-spanning story of ambition, risk, the American Dream, and a family and company that changed the world. The story follows the original Lehman Brothers, Jewish immigrants from Bavaria, across 163 years as the brothers (and their descendants) build their business empire in 1840s Alabama to early-2000s New York City. “A must-see event. Epic in every conceivable way. You dare not miss.” (New York Post)

“When the opportunity presented itself for us to share this unique story with Kansas City audiences, we immediately grabbed it,” said John Rensenhouse, director of The Lehman Trilogy and KCAT Board President. “It’s a riveting piece of theatre. It’s an engaging, phenomenally entertaining way to learn the history of a very important family, and how their story represents America as a whole. It’s the perfect play to kick off our 20th Season, and I can’t wait for audiences to experience it!”

The Lehman Trilogy stars Robert Gibby Brand as Henry Lehman, the unshakable eldest brother, as well as Phillip Lehman, Pete Peterson, and many more characters. He has been seen on KCAT’s stage in The Pests, Death and the Maiden, And Then There Were None, and more. Eric Palmquist stars as Emanuel Lehman, the no-nonsense middle brother, as well as Herbert Lehman, Lewis Glucksman, and others. He has been seen previously on KCAT’s stage as Agatha Christie’s Spider’s Web, as well as locally at The Unicorn and The Coterie. R.H. Wilhoit stars as Mayer Lehman, the charming youngest brother, as well as Bobby Lehman, Pauline Sondheim, and many more. Last seen on KCAT’s stage in The Pests, and seen yearly starring in The Coterie’s Electric Poe. Director John Rensenhouse has been a KCAT Company Member for 17 years, and has directed many productions for the company including Long Day’s Journey into Night, Glengarry Glen Ross, And Then There Were None, and The Realistic Joneses.

The creative team for The Lehman Trilogy includes scenic design by Ian R. Crawford (KCAT’s Smart People), costume design from Nancy Robinson (KCAT’s Gaslight), co-lighting design from Kylor Greene (KCAT’s Blithe Spirit) and Shelbi Arndt (KCAT’s Smart People), projections design by KCAT Company Member Jerry Mañan (KCAT’s Four Children), sound design and music composition by Mary Robinson (KCAT’s Little Women), and properties design by Taylor Jene Sullivan (KCAT properties design debut). The production stage manager is Pamela A. West, and the assistant stage manager is Meg McSweeney, with technical direction by Gavin Merrill.

Tickets for The Lehman Trilogy start as low as $20 and can be purchased online at www.kcactors.org/shows/the-lehman-trilogy/ or by phone at (816) 361-5228 (Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm). The Lehman Trilogy has a pay-what-you-can performance on Monday, June 3rd.

The Lehman Trilogy is generously sponsored by Theater League (https://www.theaterleague.org/).

Play Broadway Games