Park University's International Center For Music Unveils 2024-2025 Season

Park University’s International Center for Music has unveiled its impressive concert lineup for the upcoming 2024-2025 season.

Celebrating the Center’s legacy of nurturing exceptional young talent into world-class musicians for over two decades, this season promises to deliver outstanding performances featuring a diverse array of instrumentalists and renowned guest artists.

“I am thrilled to invite you to the Park International Center for Music 2024-2025 Concert Series, a season brimming with extraordinary musical explorations,” says program founder Ioudenitch. “As we uphold our tradition of excellence, join us to delve into performances that celebrate the revered heritage and dynamic creativity of the classical music landscape.”

Park ICM 2024 - 2025 Season

September 20, 2024, Folly Theater, 7:30 p.m.

Park ICM & NAVO Present Alumnus Behzod Abduraimov, Piano, and Alumnus Shah Sadikov, Conductor, with the Park ICM Orchestra and the NAVO Chamber Orchestra

The season kicks off on September 20, 2024, with a notable collaboration between Park ICM and NAVO Arts, featuring our Artist-in-Residence, Behzod Abduraimov, and conductor and ICM alumnus, Shah Sadikov. This unique partnership brings together the ICM Orchestra and NAVO Arts musicians, creating a rich tapestry of talent.

The evening’s program includes the Kansas City premiere of Ingrid Stolzel's "Genius Loci," reimagined specifically for this concert, and Sergei Prokofiev's beloved "Classical Symphony." Johannes Brahms' "Variations on a Theme by Haydn" and Mozart's dramatic Piano Concerto No. 20 in D minor, featuring pianist Behzod Abduraimov, will follow after a brief intermission.

Behzod Abduraimov is a globally acclaimed pianist known for his captivating performances. A native of Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Behzod began playing piano at the age of five and later studied at Park University's International Center for Music with his mentor, Stanislav Ioudenitch. He is now Park ICM’s Artist in Residence. His impressive career includes collaborations with leading orchestras and conductors worldwide, as well as acclaimed recitals at prestigious venues like Carnegie Hall and Wigmore Hall.

Conductor Shah Sadikov, also an alumnus of Park ICM, brings a wealth of experience and a passion for accessible music to the podium. Beyond his conducting prowess, in 2015 Mr. Sadikov co-founded and became the CEO and Music Director of a non-for-profit arts organization, NAVO Inc. (navoarts.com), whose mission is to create unique programs that challenge, entertain, and enrich the lives of underserved communities in the Midwest. This concert is presented in collaboration with NAVO Inc.

The collaboration between these two accomplished alumni promises an exceptional evening of music, marking a special reunion of talent nurtured at Park University.

https://icm.park.edu/alumni-students/behzod-abduraimov/

https://www.shahsadikov.com/biography

October 24, 2024, 1900 Building, 7:30 p.m.

Park ICM Presents the Stanislav Ioudenitch Piano Studio in Recital

Experience an unforgettable evening designed specifically for lovers of great piano featuring the students of Park ICM’s founder, Stanislav Ioudenitch. Revel in performances by these award winning pianists as they deliver mesmerizing renditions of both classic and contemporary piano masterpieces. Performers and repertoire to be determined.

"Musicians need to have the practical training of performing. That's what we're trained to do, to perform in public. These young artists in my piano studio are already successful musicians. They are award winning instrumentalists, so something not to miss,” said Ioudenitch.

Stanislav Ioudenitch garnered notable successes in music competitions including the gold medal at the XI Van Cliburn International Piano Competition in 2001. The Van Cliburn Competition launched a career that has taken Ioudenitch around the world for appearances with major

orchestras in many of the world’s most important musical venues. In addition to concert performances, Ioudenitch has held a lifelong passion for teaching. He is the founder of the International Center for Music at Park University where he is Artistic Director and master teacher of piano. In addition, he is continually invited to teach masterclasses, serve on juries and perform around the world.

https://icm.park.edu/faculty/stanislav-loudenitch/

November 1, 2024, Graham Tyler Memorial Chapel, 7:30 p.m.

Park ICM Orchestra Fall Concert, Guest Maestra Laura Jackson Conducting

In their first performance of the 2024-2025 season, the students of the International Center for Music Orchestra will showcase their extraordinary talent. From timeless masterpieces to contemporary compositions, the program will captivate audiences of all ages and tastes. After an incredible performance conducting the ICM Orchestra for their 2024 Spring Concert, guest Maestra Laura Jackson will return to conduct. “We began the guest conductor program in 2021 to give our student musicians real-world orchestral experience. Under the direction of guest maestra Jackson, it will be a terrific opening celebration in our quaint Parkville chapel,” said Park ICM Orchestra Director Dr. Steven McDonald.

Laura Jackson, acclaimed for her passionate artistry and creative leadership, is the music director of the Reno Philharmonic Orchestra, where she has garnered praise for her innovative projects and vibrant performances. With a reputation extending nationally and internationally, Jackson's guest conducting engagements have included collaborations with numerous symphonies and recording projects. Her career, marked by groundbreaking achievements and a deep-rooted passion for music, reflects her journey from childhood beginnings in Virginia and Pennsylvania to her current role shaping the musical landscape in Nevada and beyond.

https://www.laurajackson.net/

November 14, 2024, 1900 Building, 7:30 p.m.

Park ICM Presents the ICM String Studios in Recital

Park ICM’s concert season continues with an esteemed lineup of string musicians under the tutelage of studio professors violinist Ben Sayevich, cellist Daniel Veis, and violist Peter Chun. Our talented string students will take the stage to present a diverse and rich program, showcasing the broad spectrum and emotional depth of compositions written for string instruments. The Park Quartet will also make an appearance. Performers and repertoire to be determined.

Ben Sayevich, renowned for his virtuosity and teaching prowess, has graced prestigious stages worldwide, captivating audiences with his impeccable technique and profound musicality. As a soloist, he has collaborated with esteemed orchestras and recorded acclaimed interpretations of classical masterpieces. Additionally, Sayevich's commitment to chamber music has garnered international acclaim, solidifying his status as a multifaceted musician of exceptional talent and versatility.

Daniel Veis, hailed as one of the finest Czech cellists, boasts a career marked by prestigious accolades and captivating performances. With an extensive repertoire spanning classical to contemporary works, Veis has captivated audiences across the globe with his passionate and nuanced interpretations. As a professor and vice-dean at the Academy of Performing Arts in Prague, Veis continues to inspire the next generation of musicians through his dedication to teaching and mentorship.

Peter Chun, an accomplished violist and conductor, has left an indelible mark on the classical music scene with his dynamic performances and innovative interpretations. From solo recitals to collaborative chamber music ventures, Chun's artistry transcends boundaries, captivating audiences worldwide. As an educator, he has imparted his wealth of knowledge and expertise to students at prestigious institutions, shaping the future of classical music with his passion and commitment.

December 7, 2024, Graham Tyler Memorial Chapel, 7:30 p.m.

Park ICM Orchestra Holiday Concert

Following the resounding success of its back-to-back sell out holiday concerts, the International Center for Music Orchestra at Park University is thrilled to announce its return with the third annual holiday extravaganza, "An Intimate Christmas with the ICM." This year's program promises to delight audiences with a rich tapestry of beloved Christmas classics alongside hidden gems. Serving as a refined complement to the vibrant musical landscape of Kansas City, the concert will once again be held in collaboration with the Main Street Parkville Association's cherished event, Christmas on the River. This will be an enchanting evening filled with festive cheer and timeless melodies.

https://icm.park.edu/faculty/steven-mcdonald/

January 24, 2025, 1900 Building, 7:30 p.m.

Park ICM Presents the Park Trio in Concert

Experience the Park Trio in Concert on January 24, 2025. Join us as our esteemed resident ensemble, featuring ICM faculty members Ben Sayevich, violin; Daniel Veis, cello; and Lolita Lisovskaya-Sayevich, piano. Don't miss this opportunity to witness their exceptional artistry in a program featuring Anton Arensky’s Piano trio in D minor op. 32 and Antonín Dvořák’s celebrated "Dumky" Trio in E minor op. 90.

https://icm.park.edu/faculty/

February 7, 2025, Graham Tyler Memorial Chapel, 7:30 p.m.

Park ICM Orchestra Valentine Concert, Guest Maestro Timothy Hankewich

Park ICM is thrilled to present the return of its highly anticipated Valentine Concert on February 7, 2025, at 7:30 pm in the enchanting Graham Tyler Memorial Chapel. Renowned for its enchanting performance and heartfelt repertoire, the Park ICM Orchestra's Valentine Concert has become a beloved tradition among the community. The concert will be conducted by guest maestro Timothy Hankewich, music director of Orchestra Iowa, who returns for his fourth appearance with the ICM Orchestra. Following last year's sold-out success, anticipation is running high for another unforgettable evening of music and romance.

Timothy Hankewich is renowned for his captivating performances and remarkable leadership during challenging times, notably guiding the Orchestra Iowa where he just completed his 18th season as Conductor, through a devastating flood in 2008. With a diverse conducting background and numerous guest appearances worldwide, Hankewich has left a lasting impact on the orchestral landscape, receiving acclaim for his artistic vision and dedication to organizational growth and resilience. A beloved conductor in Kansas City, Hankewich served as Resident Conductor for seven years for the Kansas City Symphony prior to joining Orchestra Iow.

A native of Dawson Creek, British Columbia, he holds degrees from the University of Alberta and Indiana University, with extensive training under esteemed conductors.

https://www.artsiowa.com/orchestra-iowa/about-us/timothy-hankewich-music-director/ https://icm.park.edu/alumni-students/icm-orchestra/

March 1, 2025, Kauffman Center, 7:00 p.m.

Stanislav & Friends 2025

Join us on March 1, 2025, at Helzberg Hall in the Kauffman Center for our highly anticipated annual gala, "Stanislav & Friends: Echoes of Spain." Immerse yourself in an evening of passion and talent as we showcase the rich tapestry of Spanish melodies and rhythms. ICM Founder and Artistic Director, Stanislav Ioudenitch, will grace the stage alongside a stellar lineup of musicians at this all-star gala event, where there might just be a very special surprise in store for our guests.

A highlight of this sixth annual spectacle is the exclusive opportunity for audience members to mingle with the performers during a delightful dessert reception immediately following the show.

Patron tickets can be secured after October 31, 2024, via https://icm.park.edu/. General admission single tickets will be available for purchase after December 1st, 2024, either online at https://www.kauffmancenter.org/ or by calling 816-994-7222.

For any inquiries, please contact us at Advancement@park.edu.

March 14, 2025,1900 Building, 7:30 p.m.

Park ICM Presents Alumnus David Radzynski, Violin, with Lolita Lisovskaya-Sayevich, Piano

Experience the exceptional musicality of violinist David Radzynski, former Concertmaster of The Cleveland Orchestra, and Lolita Lisovskaya-Sayevich, ICM Director of Collaborative Piano. David's illustrious journey from student of the ICM, to leading roles with major internationally renowned orchestras, combined with the virtuosic talents of Lolita Sayevich for a recital that showcases the height of instrumental mastery. The highlight of the evening will be Fantasie for Violin and Piano in C major, D. 934 by Franz Schubert.

David Radzynski, previously the concertmaster of The Cleveland Orchestra and the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra, has collaborated with renowned conductors and soloists in solo, chamber music, and orchestral performances, including notable appearances at prestigious venues worldwide. Radzynski holds degrees from Indiana University and Yale, as well as an artist diploma from the International Center for Music at Park University.

Lolita Lisovskaya-Sayevich, hailing from a musical family in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, began her piano studies at age 4 and garnered early success, winning the Chopin International Piano Competition in Göttingen, Germany, in 1993. Her career has spanned the globe, with performances in numerous countries and collaborations with esteemed musicians, showcasing her talent both as a soloist and a chamber musician.

https://www.clevelandorchestra.com/discover/meet-the-musicians/first-violins/radzynskidavid/

https://icm.park.edu/faculty/lolita-lisovskaya-sayevich/

April 11, 2025, 1900 Building, 7:30 p.m.

Park ICM Presents Hansjörg Schellenberger, Oboe, with

Lolita Lisovskaya-Sayevich, Piano

Do not miss this exciting recital featuring Hansjörg Schellenberger whose illustrious career as an oboist includes serving as the principal oboe of the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra under legendary conductors such as Herbert von Karajan, Carlo Maria Giulini, Zubin Mehta, Riccardo Muti, and Claudio Abbado.

The exciting program will consist of a first half focusing on works of Robert and Clara Schumann. The second half is all FRENCH with works by Saint-Saens and Poulenc, and some virtuoso pieces of Kalliwoda and Giovanni Paggi. It will be an evening not to be missed!

Schellenberger is currently serving as the Chief Conductor and Artistic Director of the Berliner Symphoniker. Mr. Schellenberger will be joined by ICM Director of Collaborative Piano, Lolita Lisovskaya-Sayevich.

Hansjörg Schellenberger, born in Munich, Germany, in 1948, demonstrated early musical talent, winning prestigious competitions and embarking on a multifaceted career as an oboist, conductor, and chamber musician. Throughout his extensive career, he has performed globally, collaborated with renowned musicians, and held notable positions, including as principal conductor of the Okayama Philharmonic Orchestra and Chief Conductor and Artistic Director of the Berliner Symphoniker. Additionally, Schellenberger is dedicated to teaching, leading a select oboe class at the Escuela Superior de Musica Reina Sofia and contributing to chamber music education. Schellenberger and his wife Margit-Anna Süß live in the Chiemgau Alps with their four children.

Lolita Lisovskaya-Sayevich, a prodigious pianist from Tashkent, Uzbekistan, amassed a collection of accolades early in life. Having trained under Vera Gornostaeva and finally with Stanislav Ioudenitch, she earned top prizes at international competitions and performed globally, including solo recitals and collaborations with esteemed musicians. Presently, Lisovskaya Sayevich is highly active in chamber music performances following her extensive career as a soloist and orchestral collaborator, and serves as Park ICM’s Director of Collaborative Piano.

https://www.hansjoerg-schellenberger.com/en/biography/

https://icm.park.edu/faculty/lolita-lisovskaya-sayevich/

April 24, 2025, Graham Tyler Memorial Chapel, 7:30 p.m.

Park ICM Orchestra Season Finale with Guest Maestra Barbara Yahr

The International Center for Music will present an exceptional orchestral program to close the orchestra season, at the Graham Tyler Memorial Chapel. This final 2024-2025 performance from the Park ICM Orchestra will leave audiences spellbound under the baton of returning guest conductor, Barbara Yahr.

Now entering her twenty-first season with the Greenwich Village Orchestra, Music Director Barbara Yahr continues to lead the orchestra to new levels of distinction. A native of New York, Ms.Yahr’s career has spanned from the United States to Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. Her previous posts include Principal Guest Conductor of the Munich Radio Orchestra, Resident Staff Conductor of the Pittsburgh Symphony under Maestro Lorin Maazel, and conductor of the Pittsburgh Youth Orchestra. She has appeared as a guest conductor with such orchestras as the Bayerische Rundfunk, Dusseldorf Symphoniker, Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie, Frankfurt Radio, Orchestra Sinfonica Siciliana, Janacek Philharmonic, New Japan Philharmonic, NHK Symphony Orchestra, Singapore Symphony, and the National Symphony in Washington D.C. She has also conducted orchestras in Anchorage, Calgary, Chattanooga, Columbus, Detroit, Flint, Louisiana, New Mexico, Lubbock, and Richmond, as well as the Ohio Chamber Orchestra, St. Paul Chamber, Rochester Philharmonic, Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra, New World Symphony, and the Chautauqua Festival Symphony Orchestra.

Maestra Yahr has appeared in Israel conducting at music festivals in Jerusalem and Elat. As an opera conductor, she has led new productions in Frankfurt, Giessen, Tulsa, Cincinnati, Minnesota and at The Mannes School of Music in NYC. In recent years, she coached the actors on the set of the Amazon Series, Mozart in the Jungle, conducted the Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra, the Chappaqua Orchestra, the Chamber Orchestra at the Jacobs School of Music at Indiana University and the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra musicians in a concert to benefit the Musicians of Steel fund.

https://www.gvo.org/bio/barbara-yahr/

May 7, 2025, 1900 Building, 7:30 p.m.

Park ICM Presents Stanislav Ioudenitch, Piano, and Maria Ioudenitch, Violin

Join us on May 7, 2025, for the extraordinary season finale featuring the father-daughter duo, Maria Ioudenitch and Stanislav Ioudenitch. Witness their exceptional musical chemistry as they present an all-French program.

Stanislav Ioudenitch, renowned for his commanding individuality and profound musicality, has left an indelible mark on the classical music world. With accolades including the Gold Medal at the 11th Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, his artistry has garnered international acclaim. Collaborating with orchestras and chamber ensembles worldwide, Ioudenitch's performances have graced prestigious venues such as Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center, and the Forbidden City Concert Hall in Beijing. Beyond his virtuosic performances, Ioudenitch's dedication to music education shines through his role as the Artistic Director and Associate Professor at the International Center for Music and the Youth Conservatory of Music at Park

Joining her father on stage, Maria Ioudenitch brings her own brilliance to the concert. Having received numerous awards and prizes including top honors at the Ysaÿe, Tibor Varga, and Joseph Joachim International Competitions, special recognitions (like the Joachim’s Chamber Music Award), and a prestigious recording deal with Warner Classics, Maria's talent continues to captivate audiences globally. Trained under distinguished mentors and institutions, including the Curtis Institute of Music and the New England Conservatory, Maria’s innovative programs and diverse repertoire spans classical standards to contemporary compositions. As she embarks on new ventures, including mentorship under Sonia Simmenauer and studies at the prestigious Kronberg Academy, Maria Ioudenitch emerges as a leading figure in the classical music landscape, enriching audiences with her profound musicianship and unwavering dedication to her craft.

https://icm.park.edu/faculty/stanislav-loudenitch/

https://mariaioudenitch.com/

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

1900 Building: Student tickets are available for $10 (with valid ID, one ticket per ID). General admission tickets are $30. All tickets may be purchased in advance at https://1900bldg.com/ or at the door prior to the performances based on availability. The Box Office opens 30 minutes prior to all performances.

Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts: Single Tickets for Stanislav & Friends 2025, March 1, 2025, at the Kauffman Center are available through ICM.PARK.EDU as of December 1, 2024. Patron Tickets are available through advancement@park.edu after October 31, 2024.

Graham Tyler Memorial Chapel: All orchestra concert tickets are free with reservation. To reserve seats for any of the ICM Orchestra concerts, visit ICM.PARK.EDU. 4. Folly Theater: Tickets to the opening concert will be available in June 2024. Check ICM.PARK.EDU for more information.

Additional information on performances and any available discounts can be found at https://icm.park.edu/

Parking

● Parking at the 1900 Building is free and readily available.

● Parking at the Kauffman Center is $15 and available at www.KauffmanCenter.org, or Valet Parking is also available for purchase at the Kauffman Center website. ● Parking on campus at Park University is free and freely available. Handicapped parking should be arranged in advance by emailing Gus Fernandez at GFernandezAgreda@park.edu.

● Parking at the Folly Theater is available for $10 per car at the covered parking garage adjacent to the theater.

ABOUT PARK INTERNATIONAL CENTER FOR MUSIC

Park ICM was established (ICM.Park.Edu) at Park University in 2003. This All-Steinway School trains and educates the next generation of accomplished musicians in a focused and creative atmosphere with an international faculty of renowned excellence. Park ICM offers degree, certificate, and diploma programs at the graduate and undergraduate levels. Our courses of study are focused in the areas of performance in violin, viola, cello, and piano. At the core of all ICM programs is one-on-one studio instruction providing vital interactions between the student and master faculty, now beginning its 22nd season. This extremely exclusive music academy selects just 30 students each year to study in the historic European apprenticeship tradition. Each student receives individual studio instruction twice weekly. Park’s amazing campus provides focused and uninterrupted practice time 24-hours daily in a serene and extremely supportive environment.

