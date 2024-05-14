Cameron Carpenter and Vitamin String Quartet Come to Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts has announced the latest additions to the Kauffman Center Presents fall 2024 line-up:

Cameron Carpenter, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 7 p.m. in Helzberg Hall

Vitamin String Quartet, Thursday, Nov. 7, 7 p.m. in Helzberg Hall.

“Cameron Carpenter needs to be seen and heard to be believed. His approach to the organ simply transforms the instrument, leaving audiences aghast. I can hardly wait to hear our beloved Julia Irene Kauffman Casavant Organ in his most talented hands!” said President and CEO Paul Schofer about the latest announcement. “Ask anyone who watched Bridgerton about the music and you will learn all about Vitamin String Quartet. Known for their pop-culture inspired stylings, these string musicians take on the most revered songs with their virtuosic versions you’ve never heard before. These two concerts are not to be missed!”





Cameron Carpenter, Grammy-Nominated Organist

Tuesday, Oct. 8, 7 p.m.

Helzberg Hall

Single Ticket On-Sale Date: Friday, May 17, 2024, at 10 a.m.

Cameron Carpenter is an American organist and composer who has been both criticized and praised for his unorthodox interpretations of the standard organ repertoire.

Born in Pennsylvania, Carpenter was homeschooled from 1981–1992 and then attended the American Boychoir School (Princeton, NJ) from 1993–1995. He also attended the University of North Carolina School of the Arts from 1996–2000 (high school diploma) and The Juilliard School, New York, NY from 2000–2006 (Bachelor of Music in Organ Performance 2004; Master of Music in Organ Performance, 2006).

The first organist nominated for a GRAMMY Award for the album Revolutionary, Carpenter signed a publishing contract in 2009 with Edition Peters. Then in 2010, Carpenter emigrated to Germany. He has been a featured speaker at TED, IdeaCity, Aspen Ideas Festival and received the Leonard Bernstein Award in 2012. Carpenter was also the first Organist-In-Residence for the Philharmonic Berlin in the 2012 season and signed a recording contract with Sony Classical in 2013.

The performance's repertoire includes The Goldberg Variations (Bach), Prelude and Fugue in E-flat Major ‘St. Anne’, BWV 552 (Bach) and Pictures at an Exhibition (Mussorgsky).

For more information, visit cameroncarpenter.com.

Vitamin String Quartet: The Music of Taylor Swift, Bridgerton and Beyond



Thursday, Nov. 7, 7p.m.

Helzberg Hall

Single Ticket On-Sale Date: Thursday, May 16, 2024, at 10 a.m.

Since the project’s start in 1999, Vitamin String Quartet (VSQ) has helped establish classical crossover as a genuine force in contemporary music. Their music has accompanied countless listeners through their workday and late-night study sessions, scored unforgettable film and TV moments and helped couples around the world create their perfect wedding playlist.

Across more than 300 releases, VSQ has produced cutting-edge string renditions of a highly eclectic mix of artists, erasing boundaries between classical, dance, hip-hop, rock and pop. From Cardi B to Björk, Studio Ghibli to goth metal, VSQ approaches their renditions with respect and care, breathing new life into music they already love.

Fresh off high-profile placements in Netflix's smash Bridgerton and Universal’s The King of Staten Island, VSQ has “reached a mainstream, global audience” (Variety) and “charmed the world with their classical covers” (Nylon). As such, they have become one of the most popular contemporary string ensembles in the world. VSQ’s music has also appeared in high-profile TV shows such as HBO’s Westworld, Showtime’s Shameless and ABC’s Modern Family.

For more information, visit vitaminstringquartet.com.





