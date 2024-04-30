Kauffman Center Presents Paranormal Investigators Amy Bruni and Josh Gates This Fall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts has announced two exciting additions to the Kauffman Center Presents fall 2024 line-up:

Walking with Ghosts: Real Life Hauntings with Amy Bruni, Friday, Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m. in the Muriel Kauffman Theatre

Josh Gates Live! An Evening of Legends, Mysteries and Tales of Adventure, Thursday, Nov. 21, 7:30 p.m. in the Muriel Kauffman Theatre.

“Just in time for spooky season, ghost hunter Amy Bruni is sure to scare up some hair-raising stories of the paranormal guaranteed to make you question everything you think you know. And globetrotting explorer Josh Gates' tales of mysteries and historic finds will please any intrepid adventurer,” Schofer said.

Walking with Ghosts: Real Life Hauntings with Amy Bruni

Friday, Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m.

Muriel Kauffman Theatre

Single Ticket On-Sale Date: May 3, 2024, at 10 a.m.

Paranormal investigator, author, podcaster and star of Kindred Spirits and Ghost Hunters, Amy Bruni will share hair-raising tales from her countless hours hunting ghosts at America's most haunted locations. Her unique approach to interacting with the spirits of the dead and those who encounter them will make you question everything you thought you knew about the spirit world and life after death.

Bruni began her professional ghost hunting career just over a decade ago, but her experience with ghosts started when she was very young. She started working professionally as a paranormal investigator in 2007, when she began appearing on Ghost Hunters, of which she starred in 116 episodes. Now, she's the co-star and executive producer of The Travel Channel's Kindred Spirits, one of the longest-running and highest-rated paranormal television shows, which is currently airing its sixth season and is in pre-production for its seventh. Bruni is also the host of the wildly popular Haunted Road podcast, which just wrapped its second season and is in pre-production for its third. In addition, Bruni is the owner of Strange Escapes, a company offering paranormal excursions to some of America's most notoriously haunted destinations. A native of northern California, she now lives in Newport, Rhode Island, with her young daughter.

WARNING: This talk deals with death, dying, funerary customs and the discussion of paranormal phenomena that can be violent and extreme in nature. Much of what is discussed was not able to be broadcast on television. There is absolutely no video or photography allowed.

For more information, visit amy-bruni.net.

Josh Gates Live! An Evening of Legends, Mysteries and Tales of Adventure

Thursday, Nov. 21, 7:30 p.m.

Muriel Kauffman Theatre

Single Ticket On-Sale Date: May 3, 2024, at 10 a.m.

Adventurer, television personality and author Josh Gates is the host and executive producer of the smash-hit Discovery Channel series, Expedition Unknown. The show follows Gates as he sets out on a global journey to explore archaeological discoveries, historic mysteries and scientific breakthroughs. Gates immerses himself in each story, conducting his own investigations and showcasing the work of dedicated explorers while also highlighting vibrant cultures and fascinating destinations. Armed with a degree in archaeology, a quick wit and a hunger for adventure, Gates travels to some of the most remote corners of the planet in immersive, hilarious and thrilling journeys.

Gates is also the host of Discovery's new, hit show Josh Gates Tonight, which Collider recently declared “the best talk show going for film nerds and genre fans.” Each week, Gates is joined by high-profile guests from around the world in a series that's part Raiders of the Lost Ark and part celebrity chat-show. Gates pours exotic cocktails with guests like Matthew McConaughey, Tim Robbins, Karen Allen, Kevin Bacon, Stephen Soderbergh, John Cleese and more.

For more information, visit joshuagates.com.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets go on sale to the public May 3, 2024, at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available through the Kauffman Center Ticket Office at 816.994.7222 or online at tickets.kauffmancenter.org.

