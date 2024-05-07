Kauffman Center For The Performing Arts Announces Performers And Schedule For 2024 FUTURE STAGES Festival

Kauffman Center's annual festival features more than 30 youth performance groups across four stages.
On June 9, the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts will feature 35 performance groups at Future Stages Festival. This FREE community event is a celebration of the arts and hosts hundreds of Kansas City-area youth performers in a variety of performing arts disciplines, all of whom were selected through a competitive application process.
“Future Stages Festival is an embodiment of the Kauffman Center's commitment to nurturing a love of the arts for present and future generations,” said Kauffman Center President and CEO Paul Schofer. “We are proud to provide a platform for these budding artists to share their talents with the Kansas City community and showcase the bright future of the performing arts.”
Future Stages Festival will take place on Sunday, June 9 from 12 – 5 p.m. Performers from this diverse line-up showcase their talents throughout the day on the Muriel Kauffman Theatre and Helzberg Hall stages as well as the Saint Luke's Outdoor Stage and the Kansas City Symphony's Mobile Music Box stage. Additional family-friendly arts activities can be found outdoors on the south lawn and indoors in Brandmeyer Great Hall and the PNC PlaySpace, located in the PNC Grow Up Great Gallery area.
Below you will find the performance schedule for each stage and a list of the youth groups set to perform at Future Stages Festival.
RSVP to receive updated details including the performance and activity schedules in the weeks leading up to Future Stages Festival. For more information and to RSVP, visit kauffmancenter.org/futurestages.
5 Star Jazz Band
AileyCamp The Group
Art as Mentorship's Rebel Song Academy
Cathy's Creative Dance School
Chinese School of Greater Kansas City
Creative Emajinations Music Group
Ekzaltim
Gurukul Dance Company
Harmony Project KC Wind Ensemble
Heart of America Youth Ballet
HK Chinese Folk Dance
Ice Studios School of Dance
Kansas City Aerial Arts – Training Company
Kansas City Horn Club Youth Ensemble
Kansas City Institute of Chinese Language and Culture
Kansas City Suzuki Academy
Kansas City Symphony Small Ensemble
KC Bhangra
Live Jazz KC High School All Star Big Band
Lyric Singers of St. Joseph Youth Chorale
MSACP Orchestra
O'Riada Manning Academy of Irish Dance
Ovation Dance Academy Company Dancers
Pythons Drill Team
Refine the Studio
Reflections of Polynesia
Starlight Stars
Storybook Theatre
String Sprouts KC
The A-Flat Youth Orchestra
The Barton Street Band
The Kansas City Boys Choir &The Kansas City Girls Choir
The Last Carnival
Traditional Music Society – Little Africa
Voler Aerial Academy
Taking place from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 9, 2024 at Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts, 1601 Broadway Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64108.
Cost: The festival is FREE and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to RSVP at kauffmancenter.org/futurestages to receive the latest event updates and schedule for performances and activities. Registration is optional, but encouraged, and no tickets will be issued. Parking is available in the city-owned Arts District Garage for $16 per vehicle.
