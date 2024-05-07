Kauffman Center For The Performing Arts Announces Performers And Schedule For 2024 FUTURE STAGES Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On June 9, the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts will feature 35 performance groups at Future Stages Festival. This FREE community event is a celebration of the arts and hosts hundreds of Kansas City-area youth performers in a variety of performing arts disciplines, all of whom were selected through a competitive application process.

“Future Stages Festival is an embodiment of the Kauffman Center's commitment to nurturing a love of the arts for present and future generations,” said Kauffman Center President and CEO Paul Schofer. “We are proud to provide a platform for these budding artists to share their talents with the Kansas City community and showcase the bright future of the performing arts.”

Future Stages Festival will take place on Sunday, June 9 from 12 – 5 p.m. Performers from this diverse line-up showcase their talents throughout the day on the Muriel Kauffman Theatre and Helzberg Hall stages as well as the Saint Luke's Outdoor Stage and the Kansas City Symphony's Mobile Music Box stage. Additional family-friendly arts activities can be found outdoors on the south lawn and indoors in Brandmeyer Great Hall and the PNC PlaySpace, located in the PNC Grow Up Great Gallery area.

Below you will find the performance schedule for each stage and a list of the youth groups set to perform at Future Stages Festival.

RSVP to receive updated details including the performance and activity schedules in the weeks leading up to Future Stages Festival. For more information and to RSVP, visit kauffmancenter.org/futurestages.

FUTURE STAGES FESTIVAL PERFORMANCE GROUPS:

5 Star Jazz Band

AileyCamp The Group

Art as Mentorship's Rebel Song Academy

Cathy's Creative Dance School

Chinese School of Greater Kansas City

Creative Emajinations Music Group

Ekzaltim

Gurukul Dance Company

Harmony Project KC Wind Ensemble

Heart of America Youth Ballet

HK Chinese Folk Dance

Ice Studios School of Dance

Kansas City Aerial Arts – Training Company

Kansas City Horn Club Youth Ensemble

Kansas City Institute of Chinese Language and Culture

Kansas City Suzuki Academy

Kansas City Symphony Small Ensemble

KC Bhangra

Live Jazz KC High School All Star Big Band

Lyric Singers of St. Joseph Youth Chorale

MSACP Orchestra

O'Riada Manning Academy of Irish Dance

Ovation Dance Academy Company Dancers

Pythons Drill Team

Refine the Studio

Reflections of Polynesia

Starlight Stars

Storybook Theatre

String Sprouts KC

The A-Flat Youth Orchestra

The Barton Street Band

The Kansas City Boys Choir &The Kansas City Girls Choir

The Last Carnival

Traditional Music Society – Little Africa

Voler Aerial Academy

More Information

Taking place from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 9, 2024 at Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts, 1601 Broadway Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64108.

Cost: The festival is FREE and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to RSVP at kauffmancenter.org/futurestages to receive the latest event updates and schedule for performances and activities. Registration is optional, but encouraged, and no tickets will be issued. Parking is available in the city-owned Arts District Garage for $16 per vehicle.

