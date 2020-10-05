Park ICM Announces October Concerts

This concert will be live-streamed Thursday, October 15.

After their acclaimed concert, Stanislav & Friends, knocked the socks off audiences in September, Park International Center for Music (Park ICM) announced today that their 2020 Season would continue in October by offering not one, but two special fall concerts.

"If you are a classical music lover, we know you've been starved for live music," said Park ICM Founder and Artistic Director, Stanislav Ioudenitch. "We're so excited that our extremely flexible friends at the 1900 Building have come up with a way we can perform before a living and breathing audience!"

On Thursday, October 15th and Saturday, October 17th, at 7:30 p.m., the thrilling combination of husband and wife duo, Ben Sayevich, violin, and Lolita Lisovskaya-Sayevich, piano, will be taking the stage at The 1900 Building in Mission Woods, Kansas. The highlight of the evening will be the famed Violin Sonata by Richard Strauss. Written between 1887 and 1888 at the young age of 23, it is noted for its lyrical beauty and its technical demands made on both violinist and pianist. It was during this time, that Strauss fell in love with Pauline de Ahna, the soprano whom he would later wed, and his amorous feelings can be heard throughout the piece.

Also on the program is Ludwig van Beethoven's Sonata No. 1 Op. 12 in D Major. Performed in honor of the 250th anniversary of Beethoven's birth, the sonata was composed in 1798 as part of the Op. 12 set and was dedicated to Antonio Salieri. An early Beethoven work, it was written during the time period when Beethoven was studying with Haydn and has the style of Mozart or Haydn.

To make this concert safe for performers and audience members alike, a second performance has been added and the audience size has been reduced to a maximum of 30 (in a room that holds 300). All attendees must wear masks. Both concerts will be one hour without intermission. This exclusive event has taken a price reduction to be kind to even the most loyal patrons during the pandemic: $20 Adults, $5 Students (with ID).

This Concert Will Also Be Live-streamed, Only On Thursday, October 15th, 7:30 P.m.

Additional information at https://icm.park.edu/2020/04/18/park-icm-masters-in-concert-presents-ben-sayevich-lolita-lisovskaya-sayevich-thursday-october-15-730-p-m/.

On Friday, October 9th, the ICM Orchestra will present a program of music at 7:30PM, live-streamed from the Graham Tyler Memorial Chapel at Park University. The program will include:

Divertimento in F, K.138 - Mozart

Fuga Y Misterio - Piazzolla

Sextet from Capriccio - Strauss

Concerto for 4 Violins, Op. 3/10 - Vivaldi

Serenade for Strings, Op. 22 - Dvorak

Streaming information is available at https://icm.park.edu/2020/10/01/icm-orchestra-to-present-opening-concert-friday-october-9-2020/.

