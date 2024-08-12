NOISES OFF! to be Presented at Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre will pull back the curtain on theatre life with the quirky, riotously funny Noises Off. The show, which runs from August 17-25, is a play-within-a-play that reveals the craziness behind the scenes of an eccentric British theatre troupe at three points during their tour: final dress rehearsal, opening night, and toward the end of a disastrous run. An impulsive director, two overworked stage managers, and unpredictable actors make for a hilariously volatile mix, especially when their personal lives start to mirror the insanity in the play. Throw in some defective doorknobs, dropped trousers, and far too many plates of sardines, and you'll see why the Tony Award-nominated Noises Off has been called "the funniest farce ever written."

The cast includes five veterans of the Lyceum stage. Jean McCormick portrays Dotty Otley. She appeared in this season's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and has been seen previously in Lyceum productions of State Fair, Our Town, Cinderella, 9 to 5, Sister Act, All Shook Up, and Murder on the Orient Express. The Lyceum's producing artistic director Quin Gresham shows off his acting chops in the role of Lloyd Dallas. Quin has appeared in more than 50 productions at The Lyceum since 1999. Favorite roles include Clown 2 in The 39 Steps, Dr. Bird in The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial, Arles etc. in all four Greater Tuna comedies, and Simon Stimson in Our Town. Michael Thanh Tran, as Tim Algood, is familiar to Lyceum audiences from his roles in Charley's Aunt and Our Town. His recent work includes appearances at the St. Louis Shakespeare Festival in King Lear and Much Ado About Nothing. Alan Knoll's appearance as Selsdon Mowbray in Noises Off marks his 20th Lyceum production. Those productions include Cinderella, The Little Mermaid, Singin' in the Rain, Barefoot in the Park, Dracula, The Mousetrap, and many others. Mallory Hawks returns to Arrow Rock to portray Poppy Norton-Taylor. Her favorite roles of seasons past include Annabella/Margaret/Pamela in The 39 Steps, Mary in Mary Poppins, Jo in Little Women, and Mrs. White in Clue.

Four actors make their Lyceum debut in this production. Chris Crawford, as Garry Lejeune, has been seen off-Broadway in Goodbye, and in regional and touring productions of Hello, Tamburlaine the Great, Edward II, Boeing-Boeing, and Noises Off. Halley Electra Mayo plays Belinda Blair. Her regional credits include productions at TheatreSquared, Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre, Great Plains Theatre, and Sierra Repertory Theatre, and she appeared in the national tour of A Christmas Carol. Komi M. Gbeblewou, as Frederick Fellowes, recently appeared as the French King in Henry V and Snout in A Midsummer Night's Dream, both at The Old Globe in San Diego. Saige Smith plays the part of Brooke Ashton. She has appeared in regional productions of The Color Purple, Sister Act, Puffs, Kinky Boots, and A Musical Christmas Carol at Pittsburgh CLO and many more.

This production is directed by Morgan Hicks. She is a co-founder of TheatreSquared, where she currently serves as the arts engagement director. Her regional directing credits include Murder for Two, The Dingdong, Noises Off, Boeing Boeing, The Mystery of Irma Vep, Clue, and The Tempest. She serves as an associate professor and head of the MFA Directing program at the University of Arkansas.

The Production Team also includes Scenic Designer Ryan J. Zirngibl, Costume Designer Garth Dunbar, Lighting Designer Shawn Irish, Sound Designer Jon Robertson, Fight Choreographer Paul Denhardt, Asssistant Fight Choreographer Jean Kerr, Production Stage Manager Tony Dearing, and Assistant Stage Manager Katy McGlaughlin.

This production is rated PG. Single tickets for Noises Off are $45 for adults, with senior, student/child, and public safety discounts available. Show dates are August 17-July 25. Evening performances begin at 7:30 p.m., and matinees begin at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit LyceumTheatre.org or call 660-837-3311.

The Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre is a nonprofit 501(c)(3), professional theater located in the historic 19th-century village of Arrow Rock, Missouri. The Lyceum has been entertaining audiences for more than six decades, producing musicals, dramas, and comedies. Each year, this 416-seat theater attracts professional actors, designers, stage managers, directors, and technicians who take residence in Arrow Rock to bring patrons Broadway-caliber productions.

The Lyceum Theatre is affiliated with Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States. The Fight Choreographer is a member of the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society, a national theatrical labor union.

