Midwest Trust Center Announces CHRISTMAS WITH THE CELTS For 2024-2025 Season

The Midwest Trust Center has announced the addition of Christmas with the Celts for their 2024-2025 season.

This performance will replace the recently canceled production of “Christmas in Killarney” originally slated for December 14.

“While we are sad to lose ‘Christmas in Killarney,' we're equally thrilled to add Christmas with the Celts to our lineup,” said Executive Director, Stacie McDaniel.

“For the last 14 years their mix of traditional and new holiday music with an Irish flair has surprised and delighted audiences across the country.” The performance will be at the Midwest Trust Center on the campus of Johnson County Community College, 12345 College Blvd., Overland Park, KS 66210).

Tuesday, December 10 at 7:30 p.m. – Celebrating 14 years of successful national touring, Christmas with the Celts features a wonderful combination of timeless ancient Irish Christmas Carols and lively Irish dance with modern contemporary songs with Irish instrumentation. New Christmas hits, Celts originals, and fresh Irish Dance tunes are added to the show each year so that no two years are the same. Always a pleasant surprise.

Ticket Information

Season Packages and individual show tickets are on sale now. Purchase online or call the Midwest Trust Center Box Office Monday-Friday 10am-5pm at (913) 469-4445. For more information about these shows and the rest of the 2023-2024 Season, visit www.jccc.edu/MidwestTrustCenter.

Midwest Trust Center Series 2024-2025 Season

Sept. 13 Leonardo! A Wonderful Show About a Terrible Monster

Sept. 14 MTC Kids Jam – Justin Roberts and the Not Ready for Naptime Players*

Sept. 20-21 New Dance Partners The Ultimate Collaboration

Sept. 26 Malevo

Sept. 28 Greg & Dana Newkirk's Haunted Objects Live*

Sept. 29 Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Live in Concert

Oct. 16 Hotel Elsinore*

Oct. 19 Chicago Blues Supersession*

Oct. 26 MTC Kids Jam – Sonia De Los Santos*

Oct. 26 Mariachi Herencia de México Our Latin Thing

Nov. 3 Hyprov starring Colin Mochrie and Asad Mecci

Nov. 17 Paragon Ragtime Orchestra in Meet Me at the Fair!: Music from the Great World's Fairs

Dec. 6-7 What If Puppets - Shiver Me Paintbrush: A Pirate's Adventure in Art*

Dec. 10 Christmas with the Celts

Dec. 13&15 Owen/Cox Dance Group The Nutcracker & the Mouse King*

Jan. 18 MTC Kids Jam – Funky Mama*

Jan. 24 Hiplet Ballerinas

Jan. 26 Time For Three*

Feb. 2 Balaklava Blues*

Feb. 15-16 Winterlude Jazz Festival featuring New Orleans Songbook: A Jazz at Lincoln Center PRESENTS Production

Feb. 21 The Addams Family

Feb. 22 Alisa Amador Trio*

Feb. 23 Imani Winds and Boston Brass

Mar. 6 Goitse*

Mar. 8 MTC Kids Jam – Pierce Freelon*

Mar. 8 Rhythm India: Bollywood and Beyond

Mar. 9 Dirty Dancing in Concert

Mar. 14 L.A. Theatre Works – A Room with a View*

Mar. 16 R.E.S.P.E.C.T. - A Celebration of the Music of Aretha Franklin

Mar. 28 Trey McLaughlin and The Sounds of Zamar

Mar. 29-30 Lyric Opera of Kansas City – Maya and the Magic Ring*

Mar. 29 Trailblazing Women of Country: From Patsy to Loretta to Dolly

Apr. 11 Omnium Circus – I'm Possible

Apr. 19 Uptown

Apr. 26 The Pa'akai We Bring

May 2 Our Planet Live – A Netflix Documentary Series with Dan Tapster*

May 3 MTC Kids Jam – Mister G*

May 10 Opus 76 with David Kim, violin*

May 16 The Brother Brothers*

About Midwest Center, Johnson County Community College

The Midwest Trust Center is Johnson County's performing arts center. Early on, the founders of Johnson County Community College (JCCC) dreamed of building a world-class performing arts venue in Johnson County, Kansas. In 1990, that dream was realized, and the center soon became a cultural hub for the rapidly growing county. The Midwest Trust Center's growth parallels that of Johnson County, expanding from 50 events the first season to around 150 annually today. Events include Midwest Trust Center Series, the annual series of around 25 events presented by JCCC that feature professional, internationally known artists in a wide variety of genres; academic branches of JCCC; and community groups who rent the space.

In 2020 Johnson County Community College accepted a $1,000,000 donation intended to provide an ongoing endowment to support the College's Performing Arts Series. These funds will also provide scholarships for students studying creative arts at JCCC. As a feature of the donation, the center now bears the name Midwest Trust Center, a local company founded by Brad Bergman. The donors Brad and Libby Bergman are long-time supporters of the College, having co-chaired the JCCC Foundation's annual Some Enchanted Evening Gala – the largest single fundraising event for student scholarships. Brad has also served as Chair of the JCCC Foundation Board of Directors. The Bergmans have been consistent supporters of dozens of activities at JCCC. They have four children, each of whom has benefited from classes taught at the College.

Since 2000, with the development of the Midwest Trust Center Arts Education program, the Midwest Trust Center also addresses cultural and art-related program needs in K-12 education. The MTC Arts Education programs include school performances at the Midwest Trust Center, and engagement activities with artists performing in schools. Master classes, lecture/demonstrations, workshops and other opportunities for interaction with students happen throughout the year. MTC Arts Education also offers support materials for programs, study guides, concert previews, plus professional development - creative skills workshops and curriculum-building seminars for teachers in arts integration.

The MTC Arts Education had a leadership role in the re-establishment of the Kansas Alliance for Arts Education, and in 2014 was named a Kennedy Center Partners in Education site, teamed with the Shawnee Mission School District. An expansion of the Kennedy Center Partnership occurred in 2018 with the addition of the Liberty Schools, and again in 2019, adding Kansas City Young Audiences, making it one of two cross-state Kennedy Center Partnerships in the US. MTC Arts Ed is the only Kennedy Center Partner in the state of Kansas.

For more information, please visit Midwest Trust Center 2024-2025 Season.

