MILLION DOLLAR QUARTER Opens Next Week At The Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre

The Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre recreates one of the most incredible events in American music history when the Million Dollar Quartet takes the stage, September 27-October 6.

On December 4, 1956, four extraordinary artists ran into each other while visiting producer Sam Phillips' Sun Records studio in Memphis. They began playing together, melding their gospel, country, blues, R&B, pop, and bluegrass roots into the new genre called rock-and-roll. Based on that real-life event, this Tony Award-nominated musical takes you inside the greatest jam session in history, exploding with hits like "Blue Suede Shoes," "Fever," "Sixteen Tons," "Who Do You Love?," "Great Balls of Fire," "Folsom Prison Blues," "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On," "I Walk the Line," "Hound Dog," and more.

Joe Boover portrays Elvis Presley. He is an actor, musician, writer, and educator who divides his time between New York City, Worcester, Massachusetts, and Dublin, Ireland. Joe has portrayed Elvis a dozen times regionally. Other recent credits include roles in Once, Plaid Tidings!, Twelfth Night, and Two Gentlemen of Verona. Joe co-wrote the music, lyrics, and book for The Doormen, A New Musical, which won Best Production and Best Score in the 2022 New York Theatre Festival.

Chris Damiano makes his Lyceum debut as Johnny Cash. He has played that role in several productions of Million Dollar Quartet, including Chicago's historic production. His Atlanta credits include Jersey Boys, Pretty Pants Bandit, Ring of Fire, Almost Heaven, John Denver's America, Once, Sanders Family Christmas, and Pump Boys and Dinettes. He is a multi-instrumentalist and plays many styles of music, from bluegrass to Southern Italian folk.

When Alex Burnette appears as Jerry Lee Lewis for the Lyceum production, it will mark the fourth time he's played the rock-and-roll legend. He has filled Lewis's shoes at Alhambra, Surflight, and Saugatuck Center for the Arts. He has also appeared on national tours of Madagascar the Musical, and A Charlie Brown Christmas, Off-Broadway in Rescue Rue, The Young Girl, and The Devil & The Mill, and in numerous regional productions.

Benjamin Nurthen returns to the Arrow Rock stage to portray Carl Perkins. The Philadelphia native is a writer, actor, and musician who appeared at The Lyceum earlier this season as Tully in Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville. Other recent regional roles include Donny Novitski in Bandstand, and Charlie Price in Kinky Boots.

Two Lyceum favorites, Daniel Harray and Bailey J. Reeves, join the cast as Sam Phillips and Dyanne. Daniel just wrapped up his work in The Lyceum's production of Moriarty: A New Sherlock Holmes Adventure. He also appeared in Lyceum productions of Charley's Aunt, Our Town, Murder on the Orient Express, and The 39 Steps, and directed Ken Ludwig's Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood. For Bailey, Million Dollar Quartet marks her 17th production at The Lyceum, where her credits include roles in Elvis the Musical, Murder on the Orient Express, and A Christmas Carol. Her regional credits include Beehive!, Honky Tonk Angels, and Steel Magnolias.

David Sonneborn, makes his Lyceum debut as both music director for the production and on stage in the role of Fluke. This longtime New York City musician was an original cast member of the Million Dollar Quartet national tour, with stops throughout the United States, Canada and Japan. Completing the cast is Isaac Foley, who appears in the role of Brother Jay. A product of the Berklee School of Music, Isaac is a multi-instrumentalist who regularly plays in The Lyceum's orchestra and recently performed on stage in Bright Star.

Jeff Stockberger makes his Arrow Rock directorial debut with this production. He previously appeared as an actor on the Lyceum stage as Lurch in The Addams Family and as one half of the town in Greater Tuna. Jeff's other directing credits include Smoke on the Mountain, A Sander's Family Christmas, Saturday Night Fever, and Into the Woods.

The Production Team also includes Scenic Designer Ryan J. Zirngibl, Costume Designer Garth Dunbar, Lighting Designer Peter Leibold VI, Sound Designer Gianna Agostino, Production Stage Manager Tony Dearing, and Assistant Stage Manager Noelle Smith.

This production is rated PG. Single tickets for Million Dollar Quartet are $52 for adults, with senior, student/child, and public safety discounts available. Show dates are September 27-October 6. Evening performances begin at 7:30 p.m., and matinees begin at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit LyceumTheatre.org or call 660-837-3311.

The Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre is a nonprofit 501(c)(3), professional theater located in the historic 19th-century village of Arrow Rock, Missouri. The Lyceum has been entertaining audiences for more than six decades, producing musicals, dramas, and comedies. Each year, this 416-seat theater attracts professional actors, designers, stage managers, directors, and technicians who take residence in Arrow Rock to bring patrons Broadway-caliber productions.

The Lyceum Theatre is affiliated with Actors' Equity Association, and the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

