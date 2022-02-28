Kauffman Center to Present Snarky Puppy, Béla Fleck: My Bluegrass Heart and Happy Together Tour

Kauffman Center Presents has added three diverse and exciting shows to the summer 2022 calendar. See Snarky Puppy perform on June 9, followed by Béla Fleck on June 14 and don't miss the Happy Together Tour on August 21.

Tickets for Snarky Puppy, Béla Fleck and Happy Together range in price from $29 to $89 plus applicable fees. Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. March 4, 2022. Tickets will be available through the Kauffman Center Box Office at (816) 994-7222 or online at tickets.kauffmancenter.org.

Snarky Puppy is a collective of sorts with as many as 25 members in regular rotation. At its core, the band represents the convergence of a variety of American music cultures, with various accents from around the world. Japan, Argentina, Canada, the United Kingdom and Puerto Rico all have representation in the group's membership. But more than the cultural diversity of the individual players, the defining characteristic of Snarky Puppy's music is the joy of performing together in the perpetual push to grow creatively.

"Winner of three Grammys and numerous other distinctions, the instrumental mega-combo is also a globalist when it comes to musical styles, finding room to add a wide spectrum of world sounds to its jazz and funk foundations," says the Associated Press.

Over the last four decades, Béla Fleck has made a point of going where no banjo player has gone before, a musical journey that has earned him 15 Grammys in nine different fields, including country, pop, jazz, instrumental, classical and world music. But his roots are in bluegrass, and that's where he returns with his first bluegrass tour in 24 years, My Bluegrass Heart.

My Bluegrass Heart spotlights a multi-generational gamut of the best of bluegrass players, all sporting a myriad of Grammy Awards and nominations, as well as IBMA awards for their instruments: fiddler Michael Cleveland, mandolinist Sierra Hull, multi-instrumentalist Justin Moses, bassist/multi-instrumentalist Mark Schatz and Bryan Sutton on guitar.

"As you can imagine, I'm very excited to play with these guys. We've all been locked up for so long and we're dying to get out there and play some music." Fleck says.

The Happy Together Tour 2022 takes the stage at the Kauffman Center to perform the greatest pop rock hits from the '60s and '70s. The touring sensation that has crisscrossed the nation delighting audiences for over a decade returns this summer with a show full of chart-topping hits from an undeniable 61 Billboard Top 40 smashes. The show features music legends, The Turtles, Chuck Negron, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Association, The Vogues and The Cowsills. Don't miss out on this show jam-packed with talent.

For the most up-to-date COVID-19 safety measures and frequently asked questions, check our event updates and health pages.

The Kauffman Center Presents series features extraordinary and diverse artists from a variety of musical genres and performance styles. Upcoming events include:

2021-2022 Kauffman Center Presents events:

Tuesday, March 15 - National Geographic Live: Askashinga: The Brave Ones: Damien Mander, Conservationist - 7:30 p.m., Muriel Kauffman Theatre

Sunday, March 27 - It Was 50 Years Ago Today: A Tribute to The Beatles' "Rubber Soul" and "Revolver" - 7 p.m., Muriel Kauffman Theatre

Tuesday, April 5 - National Geographic Live: Nature Roars Back: Bob Poole, Wildlife Filmmaker - 7:30 p.m., Muriel Kauffman Theatre

Sunday, April 10 - Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons - 8 p.m., Muriel Kauffman Theatre

Wednesday, April 27 - The Queen's Cartoonists - 7 p.m., Helzberg Hall

Tuesday, May 3 - National Geographic Live: Wild Seas, Secret Shores: Thomas Peschak, Photographer - 7:30 p.m., Muriel Kauffman Theatre

Thursday, June 9 - Snarky Puppy - 7:30 p.m., Muriel Kauffman Theatre

Tuesday, June 14 - Béla Fleck: My Bluegrass Heart - 7:30 p.m., Muriel Kauffman Theatre

Sunday, August 21 - Happy Together Tour 2022 - 7 p.m., Muriel Kauffman Theatre

Friday, Sept. 2 - "Weird Al" Yankovic - 7:30 p.m., Muriel Kauffman Theatre

Monday, Oct. 3 - Diana Krall ­- 7 p.m., Helzberg Hall

*Events announced to date. Additional performances will be announced throughout the 2021-2022 season. Updates are available at kauffmancenter.org/kcpresents.