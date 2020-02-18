Kansas City Repertory Theatre Has Announced 2020-2021 Season

The spirited and inventive ... the terrifying and riotous ... the beloved and redemptive ... the award-winning and history-making ... the amazing and terrifying ... the vibrant and hopeful. All that and more awaits audiences in Kansas City Repertory Theatre's 2020-2021 season.

"I'm especially pleased to be presenting my first season as Artistic Director and cannot wait to share these brilliant stories with Kansas City. From new works to what has become a holiday tradition for 40 years running, our new season is ambitious and expansive," says Stuart Carden, artistic director. "It will keep audiences' toes tapping, their hearts racing and their imaginations soaring with stories and characters that bring the joys and struggles we all share into new, sharper focus. It's a lineup that will help cement Kansas City's reputation as a great theater town for artists, writers and audiences."

The Old Man and The Old Moon

Sept. 11- Oct. 4 | Spencer Theatre

Written by PigPen Theatre Co.

Directed by Stuart Carden and PigPen Theatre Co.

"Extraordinarily imaginative-a rare example of true theatre magic!" -TheaterMania

"An all-ages journey into the frontiers of undiluted imagination." - New York Magazine

"They shoot for the moon and reach it." -Time Out New York

"The great power of simple storytelling." -The New York Times

Who keeps the moon shining bright? In this whimsical brand-new American fable, performed spellbindingly by a live indie-folk band, audiences of all ages will be in awe of The Old Man and The Old Moon.

Charged with the otherworldly task of making the moon glow nightly, The Old Man embarks on an unexpected epic adventure of land, sea, and sky. In search of his missing wife, this magical swirling tale of love unfolds before your eyes as our hero endures apocalyptic storms, monsters of the deep, and the fiercest obstacle of all: change.

The Old Man and The Old Moon is a blend of resonant storytelling, spirited indie-folk music and inventive puppetry, creating a theatrical experience that will win over generations of theatregoers with its wit, style and depth of emotion. Created by the endlessly imaginative PigPen Theatre Co., who were declared "a phenomenon" by the Boston Herald, and performed to sold-out houses across the nation, KCRep is thrilled to bring this uplifting and joyful production to Kansas City to kick-off our 2020 Season.

Dracula

Oct. 16 - Nov. 8 | Copaken Stage

Written by Kate Hamill

Based on the novel by Bram Stoker

Both terrifying and mouthwatering, Kate Hamill's take on the timelessly mysterious Bram Stoker's Dracula reinvigorates this chilling tale as a clever, seductive and unflinching thrill-ride. The infamous Transylvanian Count Dracula is as mesmerizing as ever as he pursues the bright-eyed Lucy with Hamill's signature style and postmodern wit. Turning this familiar tale of Victorian vampires on its decadent ear, Dracula drives a stake through the heart of expectations. Perfect for an entertaining and lip-smacking Halloween treat.

Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol

Nov. 20 - Dec. 27 | Spencer Theatre

Adapted by Geoff Elliott

Based on the novel by Charles Dickens

Directed by Jason Chanos

Celebrating 40 years of holiday magic at KCRep!

For 40 years, Kansas City's beloved tradition has created holiday memories for families all around our community, with all the heart and spectacle you've come to love... start your family tradition this year, and create memories that will last for many Christmas's to come! Join Ebenezer Scrooge on his redemptive journey with Christmas Past, Present, and Future, and rediscover the true meaning of the holidays. You'll meet the Cratchits, Tiny Tim, and the irresistible Fezziwigs, and hear the haunting and joyous Candlelight Carol - all this and more, to kindle your Christmas spirit. Share the season with the people you love at A Christmas Carol.

The Royale

Jan. 29 - Feb. 21, 2021 | Spencer Theatre

Written by Marco Ramirez

Directed by Stuart Carden and Stephanie Paul

"Original and graceful. The Royale packs a punch!" NY Times - Critic's Pick

"Fast, furious and ingenious." - Time Out New York

"Tense, rhythmic and evocative." - Broadway World

From playwright Marco Ramirez (Orange is the New Black, Daredevil) comes a story inspired by real-world boxer Jack Johnson who, as a black man at the height of the Jim Crow era, became the heavyweight champion of the world. A knockout award-winning new play and winner of two Obie Awards, an Outer Critics Circle Award, a Drama Desk Award, and multiple others, this tour-de-force sold out houses in London, New York and LA. The Royale is an electrifying adrenaline rush that shows us the human cost of making history.

OriginKC: New Works Festival

Feb. 19 - March 21, 2021 | Copaken Stage

OriginKC engages audiences with the process of creating theater with two WORLD PREMIERES in rotating repertory and gives emerging and established playwrights the resources to develop scripts for future seasons at KCRep and beyond.

Flood

Written by Mashuq Mushtaq Deen

Darren is hard at work on his masterpiece and Edith is hard at work waiting for him to finish it. It seems like she's been waiting forever. The kids are never around and when they are, they're full of accusations. Meanwhile, outside their apartment, the waters are rising, rising rising...

The Vast In-Between

Written by Laura Eason

The revelation that her neighbor is living a double life launches married, settled Cate out of an emotional slumber into a journey through temptation and deception. The Vast In Between considers marriage's long and sometimes difficult stretch between "I do" and "Goodbye" exploring how fragile love can be.

In the Heights

March 19 - April 11, 2021 | Spencer Theatre

Music and Lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda

Book by Quiara Alegria Hudes

Conceived by Lin-Manuel Miranda

Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda brings us In the Heights! This show-stopping soulful musical portrays the vibrant New York community of Washington Heights where the streets pulse with the sounds and flavor of salsa, merengue, hip-hop, and R & B. A community on the brink of change, the air is full of hopes and pressures, where the biggest struggles can be deciding which traditions you take with you, and which ones you leave behind. In the Heights is a musical journey sure to capture the heart of all ages with its universal themes of chasing your dreams and finding your true place in the world. Winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Grammy Award for Best Musical Show Album, and Four Tony Awards (Best Musical, Best Original Score, Best Choreography, Best Orchestrations).

Subscription Tickets and Information

Season tickets for the 2020-2021 season range in price from $35 to $79. For more information about the 2020-2021 season, call the Box Office, 816-235-2700, or visit KCRep. Subscription renewals deadline is March 20. Single tickets go on sale Monday, July 27. Subscribers save 30% off single ticket prices. For group ticket sales, call 816-235-6122.

Season ticket holders receive many benefits including:

Pre-Sale Ticket opportunities to highly anticipated performances and special engagements

First choice of the best seats in the house at both theatres

100% ticket flexibility - even "day-of" as well as free ticket exchanges and replacement of lost or forgotten tickets

Subscription to our exclusive subscriber-only newsletter full of special offers, invitations to events and behind-the-scenes experiences

Subscriber-only thank you gift

Discounts on additional tickets throughout the season

20% off all purchases in KCRep's Marketplace in the Spencer Theatre Lobby

KCRep's 2020-2021 season is underwritten by the Marion & Henry Bloch Family Foundation, Copaken Family Fund, Hall Family Foundation, Hallmark Corporate Foundation, Muriel McBrien Kauffman Foundation, Shubert Foundation, University of Missouri Kansas City, and the Missouri Arts Council, a state agency, whose gift is supported in part by an award from the National Endowment for the Arts.





