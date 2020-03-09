Kansas City Ballet to Present NEW MOVES

Artistic Director Devon Carney today announced the choreographers chosen for New Moves, a unique performance event designed to search out, develop and showcase emerging choreographers, both from the national dance scene as well as locally within Kansas City Ballet. New provides time and space for choreographers to create world premiere works with accomplished professional dancers. New Moves features the works of choreographers Melissa Gelfin, Rasta Thomas, Melody Mennite, KCB Company Ballet Master Parrish Maynard and Dancers Christopher Costantini, Emily Mistretta, Courtney Nitting and James Kirby Rogers.

Carney said, "Our 2019-2020 Season continues with another annual audience favorite, New Moves, a choreographic incubator for new and emerging creative voices from the local, regional and national dance scenes who will all be constructing brand new works for the highly talented Kansas City Ballet artists."

New Moves

March 26-29, 2020 | Todd Bolender Center for Dance & Creativity

New Moves, one of Kansas City Ballet's most popular performances, showcases contemporary ballet in an intimate setting. This limited-run production gives audiences a chance to see tomorrow's sought-after choreographers today! It is a very up close and visceral experience for audience and dancer alike, with all performances held in the Todd Bolender Center's Michael and Ginger Frost Studio Theater. Come and see Kansas City Ballet artists and emerging choreographers discover bold new ways of expression and feel the athleticism, beauty, power and passion of never before seen dance creations!

Thurs., March 26 7:30 p.m. (post-show Q&A)

Fri., March 27 10:30 a.m. (student/senior matinee) and 7:30 p.m.

Sat., March 28 2:00 and 7:30 p.m.

Sun., March 29 2:00 p.m.

H2O

Choreography: Courtney Nitting

Music: Waterfalls and Reborn/Alexis Ffrench

I was wrong /Mikael Karlsson

Quanta

Choreography: James Kirby Rogers

Music: ODESZA and A Winged Victory for the Sullen

Un Dia Mas

Choreography: Melissa Gelfin

Music: Kaleidoscope Eyes/Eric Bates

Vectors

Performance by Kansas City Ballet Second Company

Choreography: Parrish Maynard

Music: Franz Schubert

Untitled

Choreography: Rasta Thomas

Music: Piano Sonata No. 20 in A Major D. 959 II. Andantino/Franz Schubert played live by KCB Music Director Ramona Pansegrau

Warped Prism

Choreography: Christopher Costantini

Music: Spitfire/Peter Robinson

Looking for Perilune

Choreography: Emily Mistretta

Music: Arrangements by Paul Craig

Piano by Joep Beving, The Gift, Sleeping Lotus and Midwayer

Music excerpts from Svefn-g-Englar by Sigur Rós and La Ritourenelle by Sébastian Tellier.

Untitled

Choreography: Melody Mennite

Music: original composition/James Templeton

Ticket Information

Tickets may be purchased by telephone at 816.931.8993, in person at the Kansas City Ballet Box Office located at the Todd Bolender Center at 500 W. Pershing Rd. (west of Union Station) or with the "Select Your Own Seat" capability online at kcballet.org. Visit the Kansas City Ballet website for more information about performance times, seating options and parking at kcballet.org.





