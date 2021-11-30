Casting Has Been Announced for the MTH Theater at Crown Center's A SPECTACULAR CHRISTMAS SHOW

The MTH Theater at Crown Center has announced casting for its annual Christmas revue A Spectacular Christmas Show. The production is directed and choreographed by Mandy Morris and the company features some of the finest singers and dancers in the area. The ensemble includes Shelby Floyd, Courtney Germany, Liz Golson, Daria LeGrand, Erik Sobbe, Weston Thomas, and Robert Vardiman.

Staying true to its mission and tradition, this year's all-new production features holiday music taken from Musical Theater as well as innovative arrangements of holiday classics. The production team includes music direction by Mark Ferrell, Lighting Design by Selena Gonzalez-Lopez, costume design by Shannon Smith-Regnier, sound design by Charles Kump, and stage management by Lacey Willis. The three-piece band includes Ferrell on piano, Tod Barnard on drums, and Jacob Roemer on bass.



"We're excited to bring our Christmas show back, live on stage, after presenting it virtually last year," said Tim Scott, MTH Executive Artistic Director. "Mandy is an incredible director and choreographer and so this year's show will have all the razzle-dazzle of a big musical, yet still retain the beauty and magic of the holiday season."

A Spectacular Christmas Show plays 14 performances December 9 - 23 at The MTH Theater at Crown Center. For tickets, COVID guidelines, and more information visit mthkc.com or contact the Box Office at 816.221.6987.