Boyz II Men, Cameron Carpenter Announced For 2019-2020 Kauffman Center Presents Series

Today, the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts announced two performances in the 2019-2020 Kauffman Center Presents series.

The R&B trio Boyz II Men will perform in Muriel Kauffman Theatre on Wednesday, October 2. The group redefined popular R&B music and continues to create timeless hits that appeal to fans across all generations. Tickets for the event range from $59 to $129, plus applicable fees, and go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, May 17.

Organist Cameron Carpenter will return to Helzberg Hall on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, making his third appearance at the Kauffman Center since 2012. In this unique performance, Carpenter will accompany the film screening of Buster Keaton's famous silent comedy The General on the Julia Irene Kauffman Casavant Organ, Opus 3875. Tickets for the event range from $29 to $59, plus applicable fees, and go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, May 17.

ABOUT Boyz II Men

Boyz II Men remains one of the most iconic R&B groups in music history. The band has penned and performed some of the most celebrated classics of the past two decades. Throughout their 25-year career, Boyz II Men has won four GRAMMY Awards, nine American Music Awards, nine Soul Train Awards, three Billboard Awards, and a 2011 MOBO Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music. They earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, as well as a Casino Entertainment Award for their acclaimed residency at the Mirage Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. The trio holds the distinction of being the best-selling R&B group of all time, with 60 million albums sold. For two decades, Boyz II Men has given fans a rich catalogue of hits filled with smooth harmonies and enduring themes.

ABOUT CAMERON CARPENTER

With his exceptional musicality, sheer endless technical ability and pioneering spirit, Carpenter is already leaving his mark on recent music history. A former child prodigy, Cameron Carpenter trained at the American Boychoir School, the North Carolina School of the Arts and has two degrees from The Juilliard School. He holds the 2012 Leonard Bernstein Award, is the first solo organist ever nominated for a GRAMMY Award for a solo album, and has appeared with many of the great orchestras around the world. He has spoken and debated at conferences including TED, IdeaCity, The Entertainment Gathering, and more. In 2014, Cameron launched his International Touring Organ - a monumental cross-genre digital organ built by Marshall & Ogletree to his own design. Cameron's latest album, Rachmaninoff & Poulenc, is a live recording with the Berlin Konzerthaus Orchestra released in April 2019 on Sony Classical.

KAUFFMAN CENTER PRESENTS SERIES SCHEDULE*

The Kauffman Center Presents series features extraordinary and diverse artists from a variety of musical genres and performance styles. Upcoming events include:

2018-2019 Kauffman Center Presents events:

Tuesday, June 4 - National Geographic Live: Adventures Among Orangutans - 7:30 p.m., Muriel Kauffman Theatre

Tuesday, June 11 - Snarky Puppy - 7:30 p.m., Muriel Kauffman Theatre

Friday, June 28 - Napoleon Dynamite: A Conversation with Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite), Efren Ramirez (Pedro) and Jon Gries (Uncle Rico) - 7:30 p.m., Muriel Kauffman Theatre

2019-2020 Kauffman Center Presents events:

*Events announced to date. Additional performances will be announced throughout the 2019-2020 season. Updates are available at www.kauffmancenter.org/events-tickets/kauffman-center-presents/.

ABOUT THE KAUFFMAN CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

The Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts - a major not-for-profit center for music, opera, theater and dance designed by Moshe Safdie - opened in 2011. Serving as a cultural cornerstone for Kansas City and the region, the Kauffman Center delivers extraordinary and diverse performing arts experiences. Honored as one of the World's 15 Most Beautiful Concert Halls, the Kauffman Center attracts some of the world's most renowned performers and entertainers.

Through educational outreach programs and community enrichment, the Kauffman Center supports Kansas City as a cultural destination. More information on the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts is available at kauffmancenter.org.

