BWW Review: THE SIMON AND GARFUNKEL STORY Plays At The Kauffman Center In Kansas City

It's not just a concert it is an art, Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel that is. Step back into time as a young-looking Simon and Garfunkel took the stage at the Kauffman Center for Performing Arts in Kansas City on Tuesday, October 22 for the SIMON AND GARFUNKEL STORY. Two very talented actors, George Clements as Simon and Andrew Wade as Garfunkel, portrayed the famed folk/rock duo who have sold over 100 million albums since making their appearance in 1965.

The memories flowed through my head as the performers sang, "Homeward Bound", "Cecilia", "Sounds of Silence", and "Mrs. Robinson" from the movie "The Graduate" among others. Adding to the trip down memory lane is the large video screen at the back of the stage showing images and original film footage that I grew up with. The flashbacks bring up various emotions.

The immersive concert-style theatrical production takes the audience on a fascinating journey of the singers from the beginning when they were known as Tom and Jerry. What a wonderfully produced trip it is with unbelievable talent and a live band. I can only imagine the number of hours of preparation by the actors it must have taken to bring to life the two hall of fame artists. Everything about their performance seemed to mirror the actions of Simon and Garfunkel.

The duo became one of the most successful music groups in the '60s. The two split in 1970 and reunited in 1981 for "The Concert in Central Park", performing in front of more than 500,000 fans. Years later Simon would perform another concert in Central Park without Garfunkel to a crowd of 750,000.

Their songs and harmonies expressively related to the turbulent times of the day. Their album "Bridge Over Troubled Water" in 1977 was nominated at the Brit Awards for Best International Album. The pair won over 10 Grammy Awards® and in 2003 was awarded a Grammy® Lifetime Achievement Award. In 2004 their song "The Sound of Silence" was awarded a Grammy® Hall of Fame Award.

If Kansas City is lucky enough to have THE SIMON AND GARFUNKEL STORY return to the Kauffman Center it would be well worth the price of admission.

Photo from www.thesimonandgarfunkelstory.com





