BWW Review: THE FIRST IN THEATER PRODUCTION HOW TO SNAG A SEA MONSTER at Coterie Theatre

The Coterie Theatre has opened its first in-theater production since the beginning of the pandemic as it presents the Mesner Puppet Theaters' World Premiere of HOW TO SNAG A SEA MONSTER: A TERRICALLY TALL TELL. Live performances began on Friday, April 30, and run Friday through Sunday at the Coterie Theatre located on the bottom floor of Crown Center. All theatergoers are required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Online streaming of the production begins May 5th and runs through May 30th.

HOW TO SNAG A SEA MONSTER: A TERRICALLY TALL TELL is an adaption of the American folktales of Stormy Stormalong. Mike Horner and Larry Mitchell adapted the play, with music composed by Matt Kirby and Susan Conger. Mike Horner the Director of Puppetry Arts for Messner Puppets is the puppeteer for this delightful tale suitable for children ages five and older. Horner gives an amazing performance which is humorous as it gives a message of how people come together in the face of adversity.

"When I was thinking about our first show back on stage," says Jeff Church, The Coterie's Producing Artistic Director, "I was hoping to find a piece about community and how people can come together when faced with adversity. Along came Messner Puppets' insightful and charming adaption of the Stormy Stormalong tales and it was a perfect fit."

When the residents of a small Northeastern coastal town find a bundle washed up on their beach by a monstrous wave they fear it to be a sea monster. To their amazement, they find a baby the size of a house. Everyone on the island lends a hand in helping the young child, Stormy, to grow and develop to be over 24 feet tall. How they handle the baby and a sea monster is a whimsical light-hearted tale.

HOW TO SNAG A SEA MONSTER is being created to tour the 2022 season of the Messner Puppets Summer Reading Theme of 'Oceans of Possibilities'. Live performance tickets are $12.00 for youths under 18, students and seniors 60 and older, and $15.00 for adults. Online streaming begins at $20.00 for small households. Tickets may be purchased online at www.thecoterie.org.

Photos courtesy of The Coterie Theatre