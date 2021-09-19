BWW Review: THE COTERIE THEATRE PRESENTS ELECTRIC POE 2021 IN THE BACKDROP OF UNION CEMETERY

An early start to the year's creepiest season, Halloween, began on Friday night with the return of The Coterie Theatre's presentation of ELECTRIC POE 2021. This is the second year of the special engagement at the oldest cemetery in Kansas City, Union Cemetery, and runs through October 31. I described last year's performance as "Haunting", but the intensity of this year's program makes last year appear like 'Itsy, Bitsy Spider'.

Jeff Church, The Coterie's Production Artistic Director, adapted Edgar Allen Poe's work for the dramatic performance held just outside the holding vault of the famed cemetery. "We're really excited to give audiences the literary hit 'Pit and the Pendulum', with the rats and the torture table and everything, as well as 'Tomb of Ligeia'. . ." There is a question and answer session after each show with a representative of the Union Cemetery Historical Society present to answer questions about the cemetery.

Poe's 'The Pit and the Pendulum' is the story of a man subjected to unspeakable tortures, including an attack by rats in the chamber of horrors of The Inquisition. 'The Tomb of Ligeia' is the attempt by a man to resurrect his dead wife.

R. H. "Hollis" Wilhoit returns to The Coterie in the lead role of ELECTRIC POE 2021. His performance is (which I didn't feel possible) more magnificent than last year, and he shows a mastery of horror that surely would even make Poe take notice. "During the show, I even felt my heartbeat quicken," Wilhoit told me after the show. He has appeared in several productions by The Coterie, plus appearances at Spinning Tree Theatre, The Living Room, and Mesner Puppet Theater.

A fabulous addition to ELECTRIC POE from last year is Alisa Lynn. The show opens with Lynn coming down the hill performing a solo piece, 'A Free Spirit'. She next appears as the torturer in 'The Pit and the Pendulum' and finally as the wife in 'The Tomb of Ligeia'. Her ghostly performance in the opening sets the mood for the entire evening. Rex Hobart accompanies Wilhoit and Lynn on the electric guitar, with his eerie underscore.

ELECTRIC POE 2021, presented by The Coterie Theatre, and produced at Union Cemetery continues through 10-31. I can't think of a better way to celebrate Halloween. Keeping with Covid 19 restrictions The Coterie requires everyone to wear a mask when not seated. To purchase tickets online go to: www.thecoterie.org or call the box office at 816-474-6552.

Photos by Jeff Church and Jordan Rice courtesy of The Coterie Theatre