BWW Review: POTTED POTTER, A Parody of Harry Potter, Now Showing at the Folly Theater in Kansas City

The magic of J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter comes to life at the Folly Theatre in POTTED POTTER THE UNAUTHORIZED HARRY EXPERIENCE, now playing through December 1st. This hilarious parody covers all seven of the best-selling Harry Potter fantasy series in just 70 side-splitting minutes.

You don't have to be a Potter connoisseur to enjoy and appreciate the creative stage play that puts a spell over the entire audience causing them to frequently break into uncontrollable laughter. Created and written by Daniel Clarkson and Jefferson Turner POTTED POTTER began in 2005 as a five-minute parody of the first five Harry Potter books, which was performed before lines of Potter fans waiting for the sixth book to be released.

In 2006 the short sketch comedy was taken to one hour, featuring all six of the Harry Potter books, opening at Edinburgh's Zoo Southside theater. After numerous European tours in 2012 POTTED POTTER is nominated for the Bests Entertainment and Family Oliver Award. Also, in 2012, the show made its off-Broadway premiere at New York City's Little Shubert Theatre. Since then the play has toured all over the world with several tours in the United States.

In 2009 the two writers and performers handed over the roles for other actors to perform the two-man show. The Kansas City production features Joseph Maudsley and James Percy. James plays the straight man and an expert on Potter, while Joseph's character has never read even one of the books. Joseph also had been given the task of hiring known actors to portray the main characters of the book. Having spent the entire budget on what Joseph describes as the most fabulous dragon, he must fill in for all the characters with the aid of hats, wigs, and props, while James is tasked with portraying only the boy wizard.

What ensues is one of the funniest performances I have seen in a long time. The outrageous dialog and use of slapstick humor are infectious and it would be difficult if not impossible for anyone to not join in the knee-slapping laughter that fills the theater. The enthusiasm, the electricity between the two actors, and the energy they put forth are intoxicating and irresistible.

Whether you are a Potter fan or not, or if you are young or old this show is not to be missed. POTTED POTTER THE UNAUTHORIZED HARRY EXPERIENCE continues at the Folly Theatre through December 1.

Photos courtesy of www.pottedpotter.com





