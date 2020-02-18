BLIPPI THE MUSICAL Has Been Added to the KAUFFMAN CENTER PRESENTS Series

Today, the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts announced an additional performance in the 2019-2020 Kauffman Center Presents series. Blippi The Musical will be performed in Muriel Kauffman Theatre at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 19.

Blippi, who burst on the YouTube scene as a fun and educational performer, is bringing his on-screen energy to Muriel Kauffman Theatre in his first-ever tour across North America. Blippi The Musical will bring the fun and antics of his beloved adventures to the stage and provide an interactive, family-friendly show unlike anything else. Blippi's appeal lies in his wonder and in the way he looks at the world, so expect plenty of fun and discoveries for the whole family.

Children from around the world have become enamored with Blippi's charismatic personality and innovative style of teaching lessons. Millions of kids have learned their colors and letters from Blippi, as well as how to count and much, much more. In just a few years since his show's introduction, Blippi has amassed 7.4 million followers and become one of the most popular YouTubers worldwide, with over 200 million views per month and billions in total views across 139 countries. In this live show, children will continue to sing and dance along with Blippi as they learn about the world around them.

Please note that Stevin John does NOT perform in Blippi The Musical. Stevin John is the creator of Blippi and acts as the writer and creative force behind the Blippi character. Now that Blippi has evolved as a character, Stevin is excited that a dynamic stage performer has been cast as Blippi to entertain and thrill audiences on stage.

Tickets range from $34.50 to $65, plus applicable fees, and go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 21. Tickets will be available through the Kauffman Center Box Office by calling (816) 994-7222 or online at www.kauffmancenter.org.

KAUFFMAN CENTER PRESENTS SERIES SCHEDULE*

The Kauffman Center Presents series features extraordinary and diverse artists from a variety of musical genres and performance styles. Access to approved media photos of 2019-2020 Kauffman Center Presents artists.

2019-2020 Kauffman Center Presents events:

Tuesday, February 18 - National Geographic Live: From Summit to Sea - 7:30 p.m., Muriel Kauffman Theatre

Wednesday, March 4 - Cameron Carpenter with Buster Keaton's The General featuring live organ accompaniment - 7 p.m., Helzberg Hall

Tuesday, March 10 - National Geographic Live: Pursuit of the Black Panther - 7:30 p.m., Muriel Kauffman Theatre

Tuesday, March 24 - Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood: Neighborhood Day - 6:30 p.m., Muriel Kauffman Theatre

Thursday, April 2 - Martina McBride - 7:00p.m., Muriel Kauffman Theatre

Friday, April 3 a?' Champions of Magic - 7:30 p.m., Muriel Kauffman Theatre

Tuesday, April 28 - National Geographic Live: Spinosaurus: Lost Giant of the Cretaceous - 7:30 p.m., Muriel Kauffman Theatre

Tuesday, May 19 - An Intimate Evening with David Foster: Hitman Tour Featuring Special Guest Katharine McPhee - 7:30 p.m., Muriel Kauffman Theatre

Tuesday, May 26 - National Geographic Live: Where the Wild Things Live - 7:30 p.m., Muriel Kauffman Theatre

Tuesday, June 9 and Wednesday, June 10 - National Geographic Live: JANE in Concert - 7:30 p.m., Muriel Kauffman Theatre

Friday, June 19 - Blippi The Musical - 6 p.m., Muriel Kauffman Theatre

Saturday, June 20 - Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons - 7:30 p.m., Muriel Kauffman Theatre

10th Anniversary Season 2020-2021 Kauffman Center Presents events:

Tuesday, October 6 - Black Violin - 7:30 p.m., Muriel Kauffman Theatre

*Events announced to date. Additional performances will be announced throughout the season. Updates are available at www.kauffmancenter.org/events-tickets/kauffman-center-presents/.





