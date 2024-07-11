Adam Bashian, Abby C. Smith & More to Join Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre brings the wonder and magic of Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory to its stage July 19-28. Five lucky young people find a golden ticket in their chocolate bars and win a tour of Willy Wonka's mysterious chocolate factory. Charlie Bucket, an imaginative boy from a poor family; gluttonous Augustus Gloop; spoiled Veruca Salt; chewing gum celebrity Violet Beauregarde; and over-amped computer hacker Mike Teavee learn that no one leaves the same way they arrived. This fantastical adventure for the whole family features original music from the songwriters of Hairspray, as well as unforgettable songs from the 1971 classic film: "Candy Man," "I've Got a Golden Ticket," "Oompa Loompa Song," and "Pure Imagination."

Dino Nicandros makes his Arrow Rock debut as the mysterious Willy Wonka. His credits include The Jury at Theatre Now, the international tour of Peter Pan, The Secret Garden and Young Frankenstein at 3-D Theatricals, The Cher Show at Ogunquit Playhouse, Grand Hotel at The Rev, The Hunchback of Notre Dame at La Mirada, and 9 to 5 at Sacramento Music Circus.

Two young actors appear in alternating performances as Charlie. Nicholas Scharf, a newcomer to the Lyceum stage, previously appeared in The Sound of Music at the Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma. Other regional credits include roles in A Christmas Carol, Shrek, 101 Dalmatians, and The Little Mermaid. Emma Webel has performed as Tiny Tim in Scrooge at Stephens College, and as Tessie in Annie at Maples Rep. She also appeared as Carrie in Little House on the Prairie at Rockbridge High School in Columbia. Their performance schedules can be found at https://lyceumtheatre.org/occasion/roald-dahls-charlie-and-the-chocolate-factory/.

The other Golden Ticket winners are played by Nathan Clift (Christopher Morcom in Turing, Quasimodo in The Hunchback of Notre Dame) as Augustus Gloop, Al Bastin (The Wolves, and upcoming in Big Machine at the STL Fringe Festival) as Mike Teavee, Alyssa Enita Stanford (world tour of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical) as Violet Beauregarde, and Hannah Browning (The Spitfire Grill, A Bright Room Called Day, American Idiot) as Veruca Salt.

The cast also features Don Richard as Grandpa Joe. Don has been seen this season in 42nd Street and Margaritaville, and is familiar to Lyceum audiences as Scrooge in A Christmas Carol. Don's Broadway credits include Side Show, Jane Eyre, and Urinetown. Abby C. Smith portrays Mrs. Gloop, a role she played last year at the Paramount Theatre in Aurora, Illinois. On Broadway she played Mrs. Puff in the original cast of The SpongeBob Musical. Jean McCormick returns to The Lyceum as Mrs. Teavee. Her previous Lyceum credits include State Fair, Our Town, Cinderella, and 9 to 5. Rendell DeBose, whose national tour credits include Memphis, Elf, and Spamilton plays Mr. Beauregarde. Adam Bashian is Mr. Salt. His Broadway and national tour credits include The Phantom of the Opera and In Transit, and he was Santa Claus in The Radio City Christmas Spectacular. Melisssa Bohon-Webel is Mrs. Bucket. She appeared as a youngster in roles at The Lyceum and later appeared in Fiddler on the Roof on Broadway, and as Glinda in the first national tour of Wicked.

The cast also features the talents of Lauren Dattis, Julia Nunes Ferreira, Jawan Hayes, Justin Lopez, Laila Lovelady, Isaiah Mayhew, Josh McWhortor, Rob Ouellette, Maggie Mae Roach, André Spathelf-Sanders, Kristin Tagg, and Keila Sue Wong.

Quin Gresham, the Lyceum Theatre's producing artistic director, is the director for this show. He is celebrating his 20th year in Arrow Rock. Last season, he directed Bright Star and A Christmas Carol, and in previous seasons, he directed Murder on the Orient Express, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, The Hound of the Baskervilles, The Wizard of Oz, The Music Man, Camelot, To Kill a Mockingbird, and many others. He is a recipient of the Missouri Arts Award for Leadership in the Arts.

The production team also includes Choreographer Sam Hay, Music Director Josh Walker, Scenic Designer Dani Calandro, Costume Designer Garth Dunbar, Lighting Designer Christopher Brusberg, Sound Designer Jon Robertson, Production Stage Manager Tony Dearing, and Assistant Stage Manager Katy McGlaughlin.

This production is rated PG. Single tickets for Charlie and the Chocolate Factory are $52 for adults, with senior, student/child, and public safety discounts available. Show dates are July 19-July 28. Evening performances begin at 7:30 p.m., and matinees begin at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit LyceumTheatre.org or call 660-837-3311.

The Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre is a nonprofit 501(c)(3), professional theater located in the historic 19th-century village of Arrow Rock, Missouri. The Lyceum has been entertaining audiences for more than six decades, producing musicals, dramas, and comedies. Each year, this 416-seat theater attracts professional actors, designers, stage managers, directors, and technicians who take residence in Arrow Rock to bring patrons Broadway-caliber productions.

The Lyceum Theatre is affiliated with Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States, and United Scenic Artists. The director/choreographer is a member of the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society, a national theatrical labor union.

