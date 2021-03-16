Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Shiki Theatre Company Announces Productions Affected by State of Emergency

Affected productions include Cats, The Phantom of the Opera, The Lion King, and more.

Mar. 16, 2021  
In light of the state of emergency, extended by the Japanese government until March 21st, Shiki Theatre Company continues to take the following measures in presenting its performances.

This decision is based on the administrative notice issued by the Cabinet Secretariat to each prefecture, as well as the administrative notice issued by the Agency for Cultural Affairs.

Should there be any additional instructions issued by the national and/or local government authorities in the future, the company will review its measures in accordance with the content of those instructions.

Productions concerned:

  • Shiki Theatre Company: The Bridge 　JR East Shiki Theatre Haru (Takeshiba, Tokyo)
  • The Phantom of the Opera 　JR East Shiki Theatre Aki (Takeshiba, Tokyo)
  • A Robot in the Garden 　Jiyu Theatre (Takeshiba, Tokyo)
  • Aladdin 　Dentsu Shiki Theatre Umi (Shiodome, Tokyo)
  • The Lion King 　Shiki Theatre Natsu (Oimachi, Tokyo)
  • CATS 　CATS Theatre (Oimachi, Tokyo)

While all matinee and evening performances will be presented as scheduled, the following measures will be taken:

For performances of which the seat occupancy has reached 50% of the capacity: The company will discontinue selling new tickets. Same-day tickets will not be available.

For performances of which the seat occupancy has not reached 50% of the capacity: The company will continue selling tickets until the seat occupancy reaches 50%. (*The seats available for sale are subject to future adjustments.)

Productions concerned:

  • The Lion King 　Nagoya Shiki Theatre (Nagoya, Aichi)
  • The Little Mermaid 　Osaka Shiki Theatre (Umeda, Osaka)
  • MAMMA MIA! 　Kyoto Theatre (Kyoto)

Performances will be presented as originally planned, without any changes to the schedule or seat occupancy. Tickets will be refunded for guests who wish to refrain from visiting the show following advisory from their local government.

Learn more at https://www.shiki.jp/en/information/.


