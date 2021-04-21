Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Russian Double Bill Premieres at New National Theatre in Tokyo

Stravinsky's Le Rossignol and Tchaikovsky's Iolanta, had its premiere on April 4.

Apr. 21, 2021  
The 3rd new production of New National Theatre's 2020/2021 season opera is an exciting Russian double-bill. Stravinsky's Le Rossignol and Tchaikovsky's Iolanta, had its premiere on April 4. Both are based on fairy tales, both portray the interaction between innocent characters and lost hearts, all set to lyrical music.

Due to the travel restrictions, the NNTT were unable to invite International Artists from overseas, so they were replaced by singers who reside in Japan. The production, directed and designed by Yannis Kokkos, has been rehearsed completely remotely using online communication tools between Japan and Europe.

The premiere was warmly welcomed by enthusiastic applause for the fantastic staging and the beautiful performances by singers and orchestra.

Despite the difficulties of rehearsing and producing theatre in the current situation, the NNTT will continue to make every effort to deliver high-quality opera. So far this season, all of our performances have had a live audience and there have been no cancellations and we will be working hard to ensure this trend continues.

This double-bill is running until 11th of April. Find out more & Tickets from here.


