REVIEW: TV ASAHI DREAM FESTIVAL 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! Japan Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Japan & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

tv asahi’s annual music extravaganza, widely known as “DreFes,” returned to Makuhari Messe in Chiba for three days from November 1 to November 3, 2025. Featuring an eclectic lineup that ranged from top-charting acts to breakout newcomers, the festival delivered a vibrant celebration of sound, creativity, and connection. This report highlights the excitement of Day 1, captured through on-site coverage.

[Want to see more exclusive photos from our coverages? Follow us on Instagram and X for behind-the-scenes content!]

HANA

The moment the opening number “Tiger” rang out in a cappella, the hall rippled with anticipation. Their commanding vocals and piercing vibrato showcased a presence far beyond their debut year. Each time a member appeared on the screen, high-pitched cheers echoed through the venue, underscoring their surging popularity.

With the razor-sharp rap of “Drop,” the group displayed impressive musical versatility. The MC segment revealed a charming contrast to their performance persona, a dynamic that captivated many. Filled with bright smiles and uplifting positivity, “My Body” carried a message of self-affirmation. During “Blue Jeans,” a sing-along emerged, enveloping the venue in shared joy. The finale “ROSE,” delivered with fluent English pronunciation, sealed a stage that demonstrated remarkable polish for a rookie group.

CUTIE STREET

The group burst onto the stage with the bubbly dance tune “Haro Haro Mirai,” prompting fans to call out each member’s name every time they appeared on the screens. “Rabutore” amplified the atmosphere with irresistibly cute staging, while “Kyusuto no Uta” spotlighted individual talents—Aika Sano’s cartwheel and Kana Itakura’s robot dance became instant highlights.

“Hitamuki Cinderella!” carried an infectious rhythm that made bodies sway naturally, and the signature track “Kawaii Dake Jan Dame Desu Ka?” ignited a wave of call-and-response interactions. Trust between the members and their fans radiated throughout, supported by immaculate expressions and cohesive performance craft.

WEST.

Before the first beat dropped, a single pose at center stage sent the venue into a roar. “EEJANAIKA” opened with explosive energy as the members shouted alongside the fans, punctuated with acrobatics. When Daiki Shigeoka swung off his jacket with theatrical flair, the crowd’s energy spiked instantly.

“Zundoko Paradise” and “Konbini Iku Kedo Nanka Iru?” saw the audience’s movements align perfectly, showcasing the deep bond between the group and their supporters. During the MC, their seasoned ease shone through, joking that “first-time visitors might find us overwhelming.”

A dramatic shift arrived with the intense dance track “Beautiful,” drawing cheers with its cool, sharp choreography. In “WEST NIGHT,” the members raced through the arena on mobile platform, sending waves of screams from every direction. Their playful imitation of CUTIE STREET’s choreography in “Akan LOVE—Junjouai Yade—” added a festival-exclusive spontaneity.

Dressed in black after stripping off their red jackets, the members radiated mature allure in “shhhhhhh!!” Each “Sh…” gesture at their lips triggered explosive cheers. Flames shot up during the powerful “YSSB,” and “Cho Kitto Daijoubu” offered a heartwarming moment as they jumped with the audience from the stage risers.

The emotional peak came with “Bokura no Riyuu,” performed amid headbanging and rising flames, the lyrics striking directly at the heart. “Moonlight” had the entire crowd jumping as Makuhari Messe was completely washed in WEST.’s colors.

As Daiki said, “Remember at least our faces, names, and our fighting spirit before you leave,” their heartfelt performance left an indelible impression.

≠ME

“Tenshi Doko e” instantly revealed the group’s trademark precision, with perfectly synchronized choreography and an intricate dance break that captured every gaze. The contrasting coolness and magnetic stares in “Chocolate Melancholy” deepened the performance’s allure. “Teyuuka, Miruten-tte Nani?” lifted the atmosphere with radiant smiles, shifting the tone warmly. In “Hanikami Short,” audience’s penlights swayed like ocean waves, enhanced by dynamic formations unique to a large ensemble.

The members addressed fans both in the venue and behind the cameras, creating a welcoming MC moment. Despite the physically demanding choreography of “Mobu no Derella,” their vocals remained steady. “Mahoro Asterisk” conveyed emotion through deliberate movement and expressive storytelling. The finale “Last Chance, Last Dance” united the hall in a powerful sing-along.

Nogizaka46

Each time a member appeared on the screens, fans called out their favorites’ names in a chorus of affection. “ohitorisamatengoku” unfolded like a tableau of elegance, a pure distillation of the group’s aesthetic. “Girls’ Rule” followed with relentless fan calls, filling the hall with breezy vibrance.

The synchronized choreography of “Hadashide Summer” highlighted their unity, while the red-lit, flame-lined staging of “Influencer” unleashed a mesmerizing, sensual intensity. Introducing “Kikkake,” one member expressed her desire for the song to “give you a gentle push forward,” setting the tone for a performance of crystalline high notes.

In “Synchronicity,” swirling skirts traced graceful arcs, creating a visual narrative through motion. Closing with “Sing Out!,” the members lined up across the entire width of the stage, finishing with lighthearted choreography that left a lasting afterglow.

JO1

The festival surged to life with “Mugendai (INFINITY) 2025,” backed by thunderous clapping and sharp group synchronization. In “HAPPY UNBIRTHDAY,” the members charged down the runway with powerful choreography, drawing overwhelming cheers.

Their MC delivered rapid-fire humor with the timing of seasoned comedians. “ICY” showcased crisp movements paired with soaring vocals, while “Hiraku” projected pure sincerity through focused gazes and heartfelt delivery.

The playful “Happy Jam Jam (JO1 ver.)” charmed the audience, and the after changing the costume, “Trigger” radiated danger against the backdrop of flames. “Test Drive” amplified the heat as towels swung across the venue, and “WOW WAR TONIGHT—Toki ni Okose yo Movement (JO1 ver.)” ended the set with the crowd and members waving at each other in a unified burst of energy.

Conclusion

The festival highlighted the refined staging and camera mastery characteristic of a TV network–produced event. Diverse artists showcased distinct identities, filling Makuhari Messe with the collective power of live performance. “DreFes” once again proved to be a space where new favorites are discovered, reaffirming the enduring magic of music.

Photo Credit: ©TV Asahi Dream Festival 2025 / Photo by Teppei Kishida