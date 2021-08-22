Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Nissay Theater Announces Family Festival 2022 Lineup

pixeltracker

Check out the full lineup of shows here!

Aug. 22, 2021  
Nissay Theater Announces Family Festival 2022 Lineup

The Nissay Theater Family Festival started in 1993 to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the opening of the Nissay Theater, hoping that the family will experience full-scale performing arts.

In 2022, the theater will present a total of 25 performances, including 11 performances of NHK Minna no Uta musical "Little Zombie Girl", with more power than usual. Experience watching a play at the Nissay Theater to go out during the summer vacation and make memories!

Nissay Theater Family Festival 2022 Lineup

Tokyo City Ballet ballet "A Midsummer Night's Dream" - Nissay Theater version ~ [2022 July 16 (Sat) to 18 days (Mon)] [6 performances scheduled]

story with a classical concert "Aladdin And Magical Concert " [Saturday, July 30th, Sunday, July 31st, 2022] [4 performances scheduled]

Dance x puppet show" Prince of Elisa and the Swan " [Saturday, August 6th, 2022 ) ・ 7th (Sun)] [4 performances scheduled]

NHK Minna no Uta Musical "Little Zombie Girl" [August 20th (Sat) -28th (Sun), 2022] [11 performances scheduled]

* Performance dates, contents, performers, etc. are subject to change. Please note.

Learn more at https://www.nissaytheatre.or.jp/news/famifes2020news210820/.


Related Articles View More Japan Stories

Norbert Leo Butz

From This Author Stephi Wild