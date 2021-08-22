Nissay Theater Announces Family Festival 2022 Lineup
The Nissay Theater Family Festival started in 1993 to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the opening of the Nissay Theater, hoping that the family will experience full-scale performing arts.
In 2022, the theater will present a total of 25 performances, including 11 performances of NHK Minna no Uta musical "Little Zombie Girl", with more power than usual. Experience watching a play at the Nissay Theater to go out during the summer vacation and make memories!
Nissay Theater Family Festival 2022 Lineup
Tokyo City Ballet ballet "A Midsummer Night's Dream" - Nissay Theater version ~ [2022 July 16 (Sat) to 18 days (Mon)] [6 performances scheduled]
story with a classical concert "Aladdin And Magical Concert " [Saturday, July 30th, Sunday, July 31st, 2022] [4 performances scheduled]
Dance x puppet show" Prince of Elisa and the Swan " [Saturday, August 6th, 2022 ) ・ 7th (Sun)] [4 performances scheduled]
NHK Minna no Uta Musical "Little Zombie Girl" [August 20th (Sat) -28th (Sun), 2022] [11 performances scheduled]
* Performance dates, contents, performers, etc. are subject to change. Please note.
Learn more at https://www.nissaytheatre.or.jp/news/famifes2020news210820/.