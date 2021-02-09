New National Theatre Presents THE SLEEPING BEAUTY

New National Theatre will present The Sleeping Beauty. Performances run 20 Feb. - 23 Feb., 2021.

This work is a grand ballet reworked for the opening of the National Ballet of Japan's 2014/15 Season. The staging has been praised as "simply luxurious"; combination of the choreography by Wayne EAGLING that maintains a classical style while also employing modern sensibilities, with the sophisticated, colourful costumes perfected by Toer VAN SCHAYK which echoes his former career as a dancer, and the eminently tasteful and gorgeous artistry of KAWAGUCHI Naoji.

The leading dancers appear in successive solo performances, providing a sense of the ample dance talent at the National Ballet of Japan. Come and experience the true pleasure of ballet as a comprehensive art form with this classical masterpiece loved the world over as one of TCHAIKOVSKY'S three greatest works.

*The initially planned "Yoshida Miyako's Selection" was replaced by "The Sleeping Beauty".

Learn more at https://www.nntt.jac.go.jp/english/productions/ballet/the-sleeping-beauty-2021.html.