CINDERELLA Ballet Comes to the New National Theatre, Tokyo

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A much-loved repertoire of the National Ballet of Japan. This production, choreographed by Sir Frederick Ashton, is among the best of many "Cinderella" ballets, and has been performed by the Royal Ballet and other leading ballet companies around the world. It is a valuable repertoire for the National Ballet of Japan, the only ballet company in Japan to have it in its repertoire.

The audience will be entranced by this production of Cinderella; the fairies of the four seasons dancing to the music of Sergei Prokofiev, the amazing transformation when Cinderella's magic spell wears off at the stroke of midnight and the humorous portrayal of the ugly step-sisters.

Cinderella is one of over 100 ballets created by Frederick Ashton (1904-1988).

These performances are presented as part of the Ashton Worldwide 2024-2028 festival.