BWW Previews: PIPPIN Finds His 'Corner of the Sky' at Tokyu Theatre Orb in JAPAN

Come one, Come all to see Pippin in Japan! Former Cirque du Soleil performers join the cast in Tokyo, led by pop stars Shirota Yu (Pippin) and Crystal Kay (Leading Player).

"Join us, come and waste an hour or two

Doodle-ee-doo

Journey, journey to a spot exciting, mystic and exotic

Journey through our anecdotic revue

We got magic to do just for you!"



Imagine all the powerful songs you love, being sung in Japanese! Directed by Diane Paulus, PIPPIN opens on June 10th, 2019 in Tokyo at Tokyu Theatre Orb, and runs until June 30th, 2019.



Tickets can be purchased directly from the official website (Japanese Only).

Stay tuned for an exclusive interview with the cast in ENGLISH! To be published right here on BWW, June 26th, 2019...



Translation of Japanese Press Junket:



The Japanese version of Pippin is directed by Diane Paulus, one of the most influential directors. She directed the musical "Finding Neverland" (currently on US Tour), and "Hair" (Tony Award, Best Revival) which came to Japan last year. In 2014, Time Magazine announced their "TIME 100: The Most Influential People in the World in 2014." As one of the people selected, Diane Paulus said, "I'm very much looking forward to working on Pippin in Japan and working with the extraordinary Yu Shirota. For me, being able to make a performance again in Japan is exactly how a dream comes true!"



Diane Paulus' new, circus-inspired Pippin is a striking group of acrobat performers led by a charismatic Leading Player. The ensemble cast tells the story of the young prince, Pippin, who admires adventure, and has a passion to change his life.



Pippin goes to war to show loyalty to his crazy father, King Charles. However, the Leading Player tires to kill the King, who is believed to be a tyrant. But Pippin forgives the mistakes of the throne, and asks Leading Player to revive his father. The prince falls in love with a widow, Catherine, who has a young son, and Leading Player feels humiliated. Pippin gets lost in deciding whether to settle into a peaceful life or continue a magical journey with such perplexing performers.



The first Broadway revival edition of Pippin has a spectacular spectacle from the beginning, when the Leading Player seduces the audience. As the story progresses, the acrobats dance to the sky, their bodies distort surprisingly, and even show off classical circus art. The protagonists are no exception, throwing swords, riding on unicycles, hula hoops, air swings, and more! Pippin is a 2-1/2 hour shocking, enthusiastic, fancy show that can only be tasted in the theater.



To read this article in Japanese, please CLICK HERE.

*Photo credit belongs to GEKKO. All images used in this article are official promotional images provided by PIPPIN Japan.





