Thrasher-Horne Center Presents ONE NIGHT IN MEMPHIS

"One Night in Memphis," the official and number one tribute to Elvis Presley, Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis and Johnny Cash will be appearing live at the Thrasher-Horne Center Sunday, May 19 at 3 PM

"One Night in Memphis" features over 90 minutes of pure rockabilly, country, gospel and rock and roll in a very authentic and energetic presentation featuring nationally known talent. The show recreates that magical night of December 4th, 1956 when Elvis Presley, Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis and Johnny Cash found themselves jamming at Sam Phillip's Sun Studios in Memphis, TN. Little did they know that their jam session was being recorded and preserved for all time, representing all the performers in their prime and the very best music of that time.

"One Night in Memphis" is created and directed by John Mueller from the highly acclaimed show "Winter Dance Party" and has met with the same accolades and audience standing ovations. The San Francisco Examiner raves, "An Amazing Show!"

Tickets are available now at THcenter.org or by calling (904) 276-6815. Prices range from $19 to $59.

The Thrasher-Horne Center is a performing arts venue and conference center owned and operated by St. Johns River State College. It is located on the Orange Park campus at 283 College Drive in Orange Park, Florida.





