The 5 & Dime Announces 2020 Season

The 5 & Dime has announced its shows and new ticket subscription options starting at $74 for the theatre's 2020 season.

"We are thrilled with the upcoming season and the variety of shows and local talent we'll be showcasing throughout the year," said Lee Hamby, The 5 & Dime's managing director. "The 2020 season has something for everyone, including new subscription options tailored to audience preferences, all of which provide additional value for our most loyal patrons when compared to purchasing individual show tickets."

The 5 & Dime LIVE! - Broadway Bound

The season will kick off with "The 5 & Dime LIVE! - Broadway Bound" from January 24-26, and will highlight Northeast Florida's emerging artists and the next generation of musical theatre superstars in an evening of cabaret.

Lysistrata

"Lysistrata," directed by Kristin Livingston, will run February 21 through March 8. Originally performed in classical Athens in 411 BC, "Lysistrata" is a comic account of a woman's extraordinary mission to end the Peloponnesian War between Greek city-states by wildly unconventional means.

Boy

"Boy," a staged reading directed by Jan Peter Buskar, will run March 13-14. The show, inspired by a true story, explores the tricky terrain of finding love amidst the confusion of sexual identity, and the bond between a doctor and patient.

Gutenberg! The Musical!

"Gutenberg! The Musical!" will run April 17 through May 3. Directed by Michael Lipp, this two-man musical spoof centers on a pair of aspiring playwrights who perform a backers' audition for their new project - a big, splashy musical about printing press inventor Johannes Gutenberg. The 5 & Dime's performance will be the show's regional debut.

The 5 & Dime LIVE! - Broadway Bucket List

"The 5 & Dime LIVE! - Broadway Bucket List," scheduled for May 15-17, will provide local performers with the opportunity to share songs from the Broadway roles they'd love to play.

Detroit

"Detroit," directed by Brian Niece, will run June 12-28. In a nameless suburb just outside a city that might be Detroit, Ben and Mary see sudden signs of life at the deserted house next door and invite their new neighbors over for a barbecue. This quintessential American backyard party quickly devolves into something more dangerous, as playwright Lisa D'Amour explores what it really means to chase the American Dream - for better or for worse.

The Short Attention Span Theatre Festival

The Short Attention Span Theatre Festival returns in 2020, with an opening party on July 10 and productions scheduled for July 11-12. This year's expanded festival will feature two full days of one-act plays, monologues, and storytelling.

Assassins

"Assassins," by Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman, will run July 31 through August 16. Directed by Lee Hamby, the twisted musical lays bare the lives of nine individuals who assassinated or tried to assassinate the president of the United States. A multiple Tony Award-winning theatrical tour-de-force, "Assassins" combines Sondheim's signature blend of intelligently stunning lyrics and beautiful music with a panoramic story of our nation's culture of celebrity and the violent means some will use to obtain it.

Rock of Ages

"Rock of Ages," directed by Niki Stokes, will run September 18 through October 10. It's the end of the 1980s in Hollywood and the party has been raging hard. But the rock-and-roll fairytale is about to end when German developers sweep into town and to turn the Sunset Strip into just another capitalist strip mall. Can the Strip be saved? Only the music of hit bands Styx, Journey, Bon Jovi, Whitesnake and more hold the answer.

The 5 & Dime LIVE! - Let's Misbehave: The Songs of Cole Porter

"The 5 & Dime LIVE! - Let's Misbehave: The Songs of Cole Porter" will run October 16-18. After tackling Sondheim in 2018 and Kander & Ebb in 2019, our merry band of cabaret troubadours return in 2020 red, hot, and Cole! Join us as we slip into our best Ethel Merman and pay tribute to one of the wittiest lyricists, the epitome of sophisticated, civilized detachment in popular song form, with the songbook of Cole Porter.

The Normal Heart

"The Normal Heart," directed by Bradley Akers, will run November 6-22. The 5 & Dime is honored to present the Northeast Florida premiere of this show, a searing drama about public and private indifference to the AIDS epidemic and one man's lonely fight to awaken the world to the crisis.

Who's Holiday

"Who's Holiday," directed by Shirley Sacks, will run December 4-13. In this raunchy riff on Dr. Seuss' yuletide tale, Cindy Lou Who is now 40 and lives in a shoddy home on Mount Crumpit, the Grinch's former hideout. While she waits for her Christmas party guests on Christmas Eve, she regales listeners with the bizarre journey her life has taken since that fateful night in Whoville. It's a must-see holiday show for mischievous adult theatre-goers.

Shows with Monday and Thursday performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday performances begin at 8 p.m. Sunday performances begin at 2 p.m. The first Monday of each main stage show will be a pay-as-you-please performance. Shows on Thursdays will include a $15 pre-show mixer with food and drinks.

The 5 & Dime is also offering new subscription options in 2020 starting at $74, including:

• Full Season (includes all plays, musicals, and cabarets): $209 ($50 savings)

• Main Stage (includes all plays and musicals): $139 ($30 savings)

• Musicals & Cabarets Only: $149 ($22 savings)

• Plays Only: $74 ($14 savings)

All subscription options can be viewed and purchased on The 5 & Dime website.

The 5 & Dime will also continue to participate in partnerships with other artists and organizations in an effort to make change in Jacksonville, including highlighting works by a diverse group of artists in its lobby gallery through an ongoing partnership with Yellow House.

To learn more about The 5 & Dime and the 2020 season, visit www.the5anddime.org.





