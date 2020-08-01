Star Center Theatre Cancels Performances of THE WIZ After Cast Member is Exposed to COVID-19

The Star Center Theatre has canceled all further performances of The Wiz, after a cast member had been exposed to COVID-19.

The theater received the information on July 30, while the theatre was dark. The cast member's last day in the theater was July 26. The cast member had no interaction with audience members or patrons.

The cast member's identity can not be revealed for their privacy, but they are in contact with their health professional. Contact tracing information will be shared with those who worked in close prolonged contact.

Read the theatre's full statement below:

