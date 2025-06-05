Solo Performer Jason Woods Makes Edinburgh Fringe Debut with Two New Shows

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Acclaimed American theatre artist Jason Woods is set to make his Edinburgh Festival Fringe debut this August with not one, but two dazzling solo performances. Running from 1–23 August 2025 (excluding 10 & 17), Woods brings his Off-Broadway hit Bing! and his newest theatrical adventure A Mad, Mad Wonderland! to Greenside @ George Street as part of this summer’s festival lineup.

Woods, who writes, directs, and performs both productions—and composed the original score for Bing!—has become known for his singular storytelling style, morphing seamlessly into entire casts of characters with breathtaking agility and imagination.

Bing!

Venue: Forest Theatre at Greenside @ George Street (Venue 236)

Dates: 1–23 August (not 10, 17)

Time: 18:25 (1 hour)

Tickets: £15 | Book here

Rated PG for adult themes and mild language

Formerly titled The Near Disaster of Jasper & Casper, Bing! is a magical, adult fairy tale about family, fantasy, and self-discovery. In this razor-sharp solo performance, Woods takes audiences on a fantastical quest as Jasper, a young man searching for his true family. Along the way, he encounters a blunt witch whose favorite word is “Bing!,” an eloquent dragon, and a host of strange and wondrous characters—all played by Woods with lightning-fast transformation and heart.

Praised by critics in New York and nominated for a 2023 Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best Solo Performance, Bing! also earned Woods the Best Actor award at the 2021 United Solo International Theatre Festival.

A Mad, Mad Wonderland!

Venue: Lime Studio at Greenside @ George Street (Venue 236)

Dates: 1–23 August (not 10, 17)

Time: 15:00 (40 minutes)

Tickets: £10 | Book here

In A Mad, Mad Wonderland!, Woods plunges headfirst into a wild reimagining of Lewis Carroll’s beloved world. With nods to theatrical icons like Jack Nicholson and Jeff Goldblum, Woods performs at breakneck speed, switching between characters like the anxious White Rabbit, the chaotic Queen of Hearts, the cryptic Cheshire Cat, and more.

The show follows Alice as she races to restore a lost song and save the Rabbit from a chocolate-dipped doom—all while navigating the delightful madness of Wonderland. Described as “Wonderland refracted through decades of pop culture” (JaxPlays.org), the piece promises laughter, surprise, and heartfelt nostalgia.

About Jason Woods

Based in Jacksonville, Florida, Jason Woods has spent over 12 years creating original theatrical works spanning musicals, plays, and film. He is currently developing a limited series and a feature-length psychological drama titled The Reality of Nicholas Burke. A self-taught polymath, Woods writes, directs, and composes orchestral scores for his projects. His work explores the power of transformation—both on stage and within the audience.

“I’ve always dreamed of performing my work on an international stage,” Woods said. “And that opportunity doesn’t get any bigger than the Edinburgh Fringe. Getting to perform two shows is beyond anything I imagined. I’m here to share the joy, magic, and adventure of these stories with the child in all of us.”

Box Office: +44 (0) 131 226 0000

More Info: www.jasonwoodsproductions.com

