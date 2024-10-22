Review: Lumen Repertory’s CADILLAC CREW is a Compelling Call to Reclaim Forgotten Voices

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Lumen Repertory Theatre’s production of Tori Sampson’s brilliant and thought-provoking play, CADILLAC CREW, brings a powerful blend of history, activism and personal struggle to the stage. CADILLAC CREW explores the lesser-told stories of Black women on the front lines of the Civil Rights Movement, compelling the audience to reflect on both the past and its enduring relevance today.

The play opens in a 1960s office setting, meticulously recreated down to the smallest detail. The set, with its period-appropriate furniture and props, feels as if Claire Cimino, the set and props designer, time-traveled and raided an office building to gather the essentials. From vintage typewriters, to folders and letter holders bursting at the seams, the authenticity immediately immerses the audience in the era. This immersion deepens with the stunning projection design that abstractly mirrors the wood paneling and drop ceilings, casting the shadows of institutional structures onto the white scrim. This dual-layered staging creates a brilliant contrast between the personal drama unfolding on stage and the larger historical forces shaping the characters’ lives.

The opening scene of CADILLAC CREW unfortunately suffers from uneven pacing and sound issues that hinder its impact. Cetera Bunche brings a youthful fervor to her role as Rachel, but her strong and dynamic voice often bounces off the back wall, making it difficult to distinguish her lines clearly. Felecia Ewing, as Abby, also delivers a solid performance in the first scene, but her voice similarly gets lost, especially when she faces upstage. These early sound difficulties detract from the otherwise compelling setup of the story, creating a disjointed start to the production.

However, the play ignites the moment Zonnetta Marie enters as Dee. Though not the official leader, Dee is the de facto matriarch of the group — an early middle-aged woman with a husband and a daughter, who was one of the first to integrate a local school. Marie’s natural charisma and command of her role instantly elevate the energy of the production, catalyzing the onstage action and drawing out stronger performances from her scene partners. Her presence transforms the atmosphere, particularly in the scenes with Rachel, where their fiery exchanges bring an electrifying intensity to the stage. One of the most powerful moments occurs during a heated argument between Dee and Rachel, showcasing the tension between their characters and their differing approaches to the movement.

Kate McManus, as Sarah, brings a quiet vulnerability to the production, offering a stark contrast to Rachel’s fierce determination. Sarah, a white woman trying to find her place in the Civil Rights Movement, struggles with her privilege and the limits of her activism. McManus’s Sarah and Bunche’s Rachel provide dynamic counterpoints to each other — Sarah’s introspective uncertainty balances Rachel’s relentless drive. Together, they illustrate the diverse and often conflicting perspectives within the movement, highlighting the friction between idealism and the harsh realities of activism.

As the production unfolds, Felecia Ewing’s portrayal of Abby gains emotional depth and nuance. Ewing skillfully reveals Abby’s internal struggles, balancing her dedication to the movement with mounting personal pressures that subtly emerge throughout the play. Ewing’s performance suggests deeper, unspoken burdens, adding a rich emotional complexity to the production that resonates beyond the immediate action on stage.

As the play progresses, Cetera Bunche’s portrayal of Rachel deepens, revealing more than just the surface strength of a determined leader. Behind Rachel’s fierce exterior, Bunche skillfully conveys the character’s internal struggle — an ongoing battle with self-doubt as she questions whether she is strong or worthy enough to lead the movement. This tension between outward confidence and inner turmoil adds complexity to Rachel’s drive, as she pushes forward at great personal cost. Bunche’s performance grows in intensity, particularly in her confrontations with Dee and Sarah, where cracks in her facade begin to show. Her evolution throughout the show transforms Rachel into a fully realized, multi-dimensional figure, whose unwavering passion and vulnerability solidify her as the emotional core of the production.

By the second act, the play finds its rhythm and power, effectively tying together its themes of social justice, personal sacrifice and the often invisible labor of Black women in the fight for equality. The ensemble cast shines in these moments, delivering performances that are both emotionally resonant and historically significant.

One standout moment comes with the inclusion of the podcast-styled “Uncovering America Herstory” segment, which plays out onstage in a Zoom-like format, where Bunche, Ewing, Marie and McManus portray Alicia Garza, Patrisse Cullors, and Opal Tometi — the real-life founders of the Black Lives Matter movement — and a moderator, respectively. Bunche’s portrayal of Garza is particularly transformative, capturing her quiet strength and resolve with remarkable authenticity. Though there is a point where the pacing lags, the scene’s realism is captivating enough and this scene is so natural and genuine that it almost feels as if we are no longer watching a play, but witnessing a real-time discussion.

The sound design deserves particular praise for its subtle brilliance. From the perfectly timed ringing of the office phones, panned expertly through the space, to the understated soundscapes that fill the transitions, every auditory choice helps bring the world of CADILLAC CREW to life. Mike Livingston’s lighting design also works in tandem with the set and projections, providing a dynamic sense of place and motion that enhances the play’s visual impact.

Costuming is another highlight. The colors and styles are not only era-appropriate but vibrant and distinctive, adding depth to character development and reinforcing the themes of identity and presentation. The wigs are particularly impressive, further grounding the characters in their historical context.

Lumen Repertory Theatre’s CADILLAC CREW doesn’t just revisit history — it reclaims it, demanding that we reconsider the overlooked narratives of Black women who shaped the Civil Rights Movement. Through a combination of sharp performances, immersive design and raw emotionality, the production compels us to confront the personal sacrifices behind public victories. It’s not just a story about the past; it’s a challenge to look harder at the present and ask ourselves who remains unseen. This is theater with a purpose: unsettling and essential.

CADILLAC CREW runs Friday, October 18 through Saturday, November 2 at San Marco Church.

This review, Lumen Repertory’s CADILLAC CREW Is A Compelling Call To Reclaim Forgotten Voices, was originally published on JaxPlays and is reprinted with permission.

