Florida Theatre in Jacksonville Loosens COVID-19 Restrictions

Jacksonville theatres are beginning to loosen restrictions as COVID cases are dropping and vaccination rates are increasing., Jacksonville.com reports.

The Florida Theatre in downtown Jacksonville is rolling back several of its previous COVID-19 policies. As of Saturday, patrons will no longer have their temperatures checked before entering the theater. Face coverings will be "strongly recommended" but not required. Additionally, the venue's bars will return to normal operations. Employees will no longer be required to wear face coverings at the theater, and intermissions will return.

The changes were made following the CDC's new guidelines, stating fully vaccinated individuals can go without masks, indoors and outdoors.

"I think we're all in agreement that the science says that we don't need to [wear face coverings] anymore," said Numa Saisselin, president of the Florida Theatre. "If you want to come to a show and not wear a mask, be our guest."

The theater is still operating at about half-capacity. He said current plans call for selling full-capacity shows starting July 1.

The theater will continue to keep contact between employees and patrons to a minimum. Tickets will be scanned at the door but employees will not physically touch them. The box office will not be open to walk-up customers other than after 4 p.m. on days when the theater is hosting a show. Tickets can be purchased at floridatheatre.com or by calling (904) 355-2787.

